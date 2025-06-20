Former F1 team boss’ brother granted bail as criminal trial set

William Oakes – the brother of former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes – is to face trial over ‘criminally-obtained cash’ charges.

As reported by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, William Oakes twice appeared before Northampton Crown Court to plead not guilty to two charges over accusations of possessing £831,885, €46,120, and $10,000 in ‘criminally-obtained cash’, and to ask for bail, which was successfully granted.

William Oakes to face trial over criminal cash charges

Oakes, the younger brother of former Alpine F1 team boss Oliver, will stand trial in April 2027.

The two Oakes brothers were both directors of Hitech Grand Prix Ltd. with the team racing across various junior categories, including Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Oliver continues to serve as a director and team principal for Hitech, while William was terminated as a director at Hitech Grand Prix Ltd. on the 13th of June, 2025.

Oliver Oakes took his first steps as a Formula 1 team principal when he was appointed in that role by Alpine in August 2024, but handed in his resignation suddenly following the 2025 Miami Grand Prix in May, citing personal grounds.

Oliver was understood to have flown to Dubai immediately following the Miami GP, with William having been arrested in Silverstone on 1 May, three days before the race.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to PlanetF1.com: “William Oakes, 31 (30.12.1993) of Rugby was charged with transferring criminal property on Friday, 2 May after he was stopped in the Silverstone Park area in Northamptonshire on Thursday, 1 May 2025 in possession of a large amount of cash.

“He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 3 May, and was remanded in custody.”

There is no suggestion that Oliver Oakes has any knowledge or involvement in the matters involving his brother William.

After Oliver Oakes’ resignation as Alpine team principal, executive advisor Flavio Briatore took over as de facto team boss, with the search for a new principal ongoing.

And in an update given at the Spanish Grand Prix, Briatore told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “We’re looking. For the moment, nothing changed.

“I feel sorry for Oli, honestly, because I had a very good relationship with him. He was a good team principal. Everybody knows for personal reasons he stopped and resigned from Alpine.

“We’re looking. We don’t want to make any mistakes. I’m prepared to take some time. But the moment we decide what is the new team manager, put in this way, we’ll tell you.

“Now we’re looking for somebody, you know, there’s a lot of people it is possible to be doing this kind of job.

“But we’re looking for somebody good, somebody who understands, somebody who wants to be part of the team. I know a few people who want to be part of this new trip with Alpine. We decide quick.”

