While Williams suffered the ignominy of being the only team to miss the Barcelona shakedown, team boss James Vowles is confident the Grove-based squad has emerged all the stronger for it.

The FW48 was the only car not on track during the five-day shakedown event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Williams now playing catch-up through the two Bahrain tests before the season-opening race in Australia.

How Williams’ VTT contingency has minimised the damage

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Having not been able to get the FW48 to Barcelona in time to make the test after falling behind on parts production through its build programme, Vowles has previously spoken about how Williams will begin its season by way of a filming day ahead of the six days of collective public testing in Bahrain over the next two weeks.

Revealing that the car, which he believes to be the “best Williams has produced” during his tenure as team boss, could have taken part in the shakedown if absolutely necessary, the British team leader opted against the decision, citing the stresses that would have been put on the team: “We could have made it, but in doing so, I would have to turn upside down the impact on spares, components and updates across Bahrain, Melbourne and beyond.

“The evaluation of it was that for running in a cold, damp Barcelona, against doing a VTT (virtual track test), against the spare situation, and frankly, there was zero points for running in a shakedown test, we made the decision.

“I stand by it that the right thing to do is to make sure we’re turning up in Bahrain correctly prepared and prepared in Melbourne as well.”

As the only car yet to turn a wheel on a race track, Williams has revealed its car by way of a virtual launch at its factory in Grove, where it spent the Barcelona test days carrying out a private test of its own as a way of minimising the damage caused by missing the real-world opportunity.

To do this, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were on hand to help out with the VTT and, while Williams may not have been able to accrue real-world mileage such as Mercedes’ 500 laps, Vowles is confident that the time spent on the simulation work with the test rig will prove beneficial.

“Good, the VTT helped,” he said, when asked by PlanetF1.com about the extent of the team’s understanding of energy management – a key area of focus that teams will need to understand in order to ensure optimal laptimes.

“But, actually, it’s the driver-in-loop simulator [DIL], which is using a correlated package from HPP [Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains] correlated to running in Barcelona, that’s really important to state that helps us.

“Whilst there are many things that will help us on track and, definitely for the drivers, they need the forces, what we’re replicating to do is pretty much there in terms of them playing around with energy management, so that’s less of a concern.

“The second one I brought up is that every track is so different that that’s going to be the key learning from it all. But we’re able to replicate that by really having race drivers on a DIL every single day.”

With engine supplier Mercedes racking up 2300km of learning from its own cars, and Alpine (345 laps) and McLaren (291) contributing significant data of their own to help HPP with its initial findings, Vowles has previously said he has no desire to lean on the hard work being carried out by Mercedes, but said the expertise of Williams’ engine supplier will help negate the later start to its own programme.

“Mercedes is mighty at this. They are very good at these regulation changes and bringing it all together,” he said, when asked about whether he has any concerns with integration with the new Mercedes power unit.

“On the VTT, we did the mileage that we wanted to do. We were stressing the system. So what we were looking at is stressing our cooling system, making sure we optimised it, understanding how we can change it for the future as well. So it’s an optimisation for the future, understanding how to work with the new TAG 700 ECU, which is quite a bit of work, just to be completely blunt in that regard.

“I think Alpine has probably a steeper learning curve than there is for us. We’ve been embedded with Mercedes for a long, long time, and we also run their gearbox, which is a difference.

“So I think there’s a difference in our circumstances that may give us an advantage in that case, but what I can say is the cars come together very well.

“The integration is there, but clearly, we need to prove it out properly in Bahrain by running consistently with high mileage.”

F1 2026: Formula 1’s season of change

F1 2026 uncovered: Next-gen cars, new tyres, and design decisions

F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

What is the first priority for Williams when Bahrain testing starts?

With six days of track time available across two tests at the Bahrain International Circuit, Williams is starting off on the back foot as the Grove-based squad attempts to start catching up on the three-day headstart almost all the other teams enjoy.

Once the FW48 does actually start going around a real-world circuit, Vowles revealed what the key area of focus will be in the initial stages.

“The top of the priority list for me is we have not got a characterisation of our aerodynamic package or our vehicle dynamics package, our suspension,” he said.

“Because you can do everything in a rig world, in a simulation world, but you need to have it properly characterised and correlated in order to be able to ensure that you haven’t taken a wrong turn somewhere. That’s the biggest missing piece.

“I’m not worried about the driver load. There is definitely more driver load. It’s a very different way of driving the car or using the electrical systems. I’m not worried about that. We’ve replicated that very well in our DIL simulator; that’s why we invested 10s of millions in that facility.

“Every track is so different that the specifics of Barcelona don’t necessarily carry on through into Bahrain or Melbourne, but it’s that characterisation, so making sure that there’s no nasty surprises.

“If there’s not, then it probably won’t be too nasty, but, if there’s anything, then it puts us on the back foot by a week or so.”

What are the positives Williams is taking from missing Barcelona?

Williams has been very publicly focusing its efforts on the F1 2026 season, sacrificing 2025 development resources in order to concentrate on the lower-hanging fruit of the revolutionary new rules, as Vowles brought about significant infrastructure and processes changes at a team that was in dire financial circumstances just half a decade ago.

Being the only team unable to take part in the first test was therefore surprising, although this has come down to an overly-aggressive approach to the final phases of getting the car physically constructed, rather than any inherent design issues.

This misstep in understanding the capabilities of its own supply chain and its manufacturing processes may have dented Williams’ preparations for 2026, putting the team on the back foot, but Vowles explained how there is a net positive to glean from the entire situation.

“I wish it wasn’t something that we bumped into as aggressively as we did to find out where all the weaknesses are,” he said.

“But, conversely, if we knew what the limitations were for the level that they were – so that includes system, process, structure, how we work together, how we communicate, how we move parts, even around the business – if we knew to the level of extent, then clearly we would have deferred or changed our programme to go into it.

“For example, we can push more product externally. That’s one way of fixing that; it was a problem. We didn’t because, based on where we were on assessment of our systems, this was very, very tough, but achievable.”

Hitting against the limits of its own processes means that Williams has had to address it in the here-and-now, and not at a future hypothetical point, where it could have been even more damaging.

“What I’m pleased about in a strange way, is that if we just skirted the issue, it doesn’t hurt enough that you really get deep into the wound and fix it,” he said.

“This will never happen again, because we are going to dig into it properly and make sure that we learn from absolutely every one of these issues.

“It’s not one; there are quite a few of them when you start digging, and that’s the real process you’ve got to do with the failure.

“If you just leave it aside or put your head down, you won’t learn from it. You have to let the pain of that failure drive your change.”

Having finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2025, a step further to break back into the top four is the next challenge that awaits Williams, and, with its late start, that task only becomes more difficult.

“We’re not naive about the challenge ahead of us or the challenge that’s amongst us right now, and the jump from fifth to fourth is, in my experience, exponentially more difficult than what we’ve already achieved,” Vowles said.

“The only way to achieve that against competitors themselves, who are striving and moving forward, is simply by pushing the absolute boundaries, being brave in the decisions you’re making.

“We don’t expect to be fighting for the championship, but we do expect that ’25 is our new established baseline, and to keep moving the business forward year-on-year from then onwards.”

Easing that challenge somewhat is the very visible increasing success of Williams’ marketability, with high-profile sponsors joining in their droves alongside title partner Atlassian.

In the past week alone, Williams has confirmed or extended partnerships with crypto giant Kraken, racewear supplier Sparco, shaving brand Wilkinson Sword, AI systems creator Anthropic, global financial service BNY, and British banking institution Barclays.

“The reason the commercial team has had success is obviously in tandem, hand-in-hand, with the on-track success last year, and also not just last year,” he said.

“If you look at the journey we’re on, it’s a real journey. It’s tangible now, and I think everyone can see and feel that we are investing and we’re making strides forward.

“To be clear, everyone was incredibly supportive of what we are doing in our decisions, because the journey isn’t one month. It’s not testing, it’s not even Melbourne, and it’s definitely not ’26 – it is much longer than that, because that’s the journey we’ve taken them through in the background of ‘this is what we’re doing, stage by stage. This is the investment we’re doing. Would you like to be a part of it?’

“That’s their support for it. Fundamentally, they can see this as far bigger picture than missing Barcelona.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Bottas admits Cadillac faces ‘a mountain to climb’ after Barcelona shakedown