Williams’ F1 rebuild continues in earnest with the Grove-based operation reporting record revenues of $324 million in its 2025 accounts.

In addition to a 35.7 percent jump in revenue year-over-year, more than $45 million was injected into factory, hardware, and facility upgrades.

Williams’ huge $45m F1 rebuild revealed as Dorilton doubles down

Williams is in the midst of a rebuilding phase as owner, Dorilton Capital, looks to re-establish the championship-winning operation as an F1 force.

Team principal James Vowles has spoken openly about the lack of investment over the preceding years holding the team back, and the challenges the squad faces in bridging the gap to rivals like Mercedes.

Dorilton Capital acquired the team in August 2020 from the Williams family for $200 million and has since injected approximately $450 million more through various tranches of capital.

The timing of Dorilton’s acquisition coincided with the changing financial landscape of F1, with team valuations surging into the billions.

Williams is now valued at $2.7 billion, having been worth just $180 million six years ago. Dorilton’s total exposure currently sits at around $650 million.

Much of the value growth in the organisation has been down to the introduction of a cost cap, while the F1 in general has seen revenues accelerate for Liberty Media, and trickle down to teams via prize money payments.

Those payments have also been equalised, closing the financial gap between the front and back of the field.

Prize money is a key revenue source for many teams and is paid out based on the constructors’ championship position from the previous season.

While this information is not shared publicly, PlanetF1.com estimates based on Liberty Media’s teams payments indicate Williams was entitled to $72.6 million in base prize money for finishing ninth in the 2024 constructors’ championship.

It’s also believed to be entitled to a further $4.7 million as a legacy of finishing third in the 2015 season.

Combined that equates to an estimated $77.3 million, though Williams’ accounts do not provide that level of detail.

However, that figure contributed significantly to the $324 million in revenue the team reported in its 2025 full year report, with the majority of the balance coming through sponsorship.

For 2025, Williams announced Atlassian as its new title sponsor, along with a number of other new partners as the business enjoyed revenues of $246.7 million through streams outside of F1’s prize money payment structure.

That left the squad with significant financial headroom relative to the F1 cost cap and enabled it to both compete on an equal financial playing field with rivals while still investing behind the scenes to close the gap to those ahead.

The report shows that the Vowles-led squad injected significant capital, with more than $41 million spent on redeveloping the Grove factory.

That is part of a phased expansion plan which also included replacing outdated workshop layouts and fitting new hardware rigs and dynamic test beds.

Williams moved into its current factory in 1996 and only decommissioned its old wind tunnel in 2025.

Under the financial regulations, Williams was afforded $65m of capital expenditure in 2025, $14 million more than the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari are entitled to.

That additional entitlement is the critical element in Williams’ fight back.

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“These accounts show that 2025 was a successful year for Atlassian Williams F1 Team both on and off track, with a significant increase in revenue driven by the attraction of several new world-class commercial partners,” a spokesperson said in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“Alongside this the team continued to invest in the infrastructure, people and technology needed to deliver its long-term plan to return to the front of the grid.”

In 2026, Williams is receiving prize money payments in line with its fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship last year.

That is also impacted by the arrival of Cadillac, with the fund prize money pot now divided 11 ways versus 10 as it was last year.

Williams can therefore expect in the region of $107 million across the course of F1 2026, a figure that is believed to have marginally risen as a result of the addition of a new entrant.

Having finished ninth in 2024, Williams received only around $76 million in prize money payments through the F1 2025 season.

With work still to be done to transform the operation back into championship contenders, having ended last year $33.25m in the red (and a $66m loss in 2024), another post-tax loss is likely in 2026.

However, that is part of the rebuild strategy.

“Whilst the Group remains in a loss position, this is in line with expectations and the Group’s strategy to continue investing in all areas of the business to drive both on-track and commercial performance in pursuit of success in the medium and long-term,” wrote Matthew Savage, chairman of Dorilton Capital and Williams Racing, in the full year report.

“The balance sheet remains strong with net assets of £98.6m as at 31 December 2025 (2024: £130.1m), providing a sound financial base on which to continue the team’s long-term strategy of returning to the front of the grid and being financially sustainable.

“The business remains committed to returning Williams to the front of the grid, underpinned by the team’s values of Innovation, Teamwork, Resilience, Excellence and Accountability.”

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