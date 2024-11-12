Williams may have taken a big financial hit last season, but this year James Vowles says they actually have more funds available than what the budget cap allows the teams to spend.

That in itself is a headache as the team principal has to decide what they’re going to “sacrifice” to ensure they don’t exceed the cap.

Financially Williams are ‘not hampered at all’

Last month several team’s finances were revealed through the UK’s Companies House, including Williams’.

Reflecting their financial positions for the 2023 season, Williams Grand Prix Engineering revenue shrank from £142,846,000 to £126,965,000 while gross profits went down from £72 million to £40.3 million and expenses rose from £135.5 million to £161 million.

Williams said in the report: “For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue was £127.0m, and the loss after tax was £84.2m.

“Whilst losses have increased compared with 2022, this is in line with expectations and the Company’s strategy to continue investing in all areas of the business to drive both on-track and commercial performance in pursuit of success in the medium and long term.”

The team has since received a welcome cash injection as they reportedly secured £100 million through the sale of 100 million new shares with owners Dorilton Capital increasing their financial commitment to the Grove-based team.

That’s played a big role in the team’s strengthening financial health with team principal Vowles revealing this year he has access to “20 million” more than Williams are allowed to spend in the budget cap.

“Financially I’m not hampered at all,” he told Sky F1 of Williams’ budget for the cost cap. “Every single penny you can spend in the cost cap, we are spending in the cost cap.

“It’s quite the opposite. We have probably something close to 20 million more than I can fit into it, and we’re just trying to find where do we have to make sacrifices at the moment.”

Joking that he is “very good at spending money”, he added: “That isn’t where we’re hampered, but where we’re still hampered is you can’t bring in some of the infrastructure we need overnight. Some of it is 24 or 36 months.

“That’s the frustration, I can see what can be achieved, but a lot of it is just not there today.”

This year the teams have been limited to $135 million while the Capital Expenditure for the sport’s bottom four teams, including Williams, was raised to $65 million. CapEx is the money the teams can use to buy or upgrade technology, equipment and facilities.

It’s an increase that Vowles advocated for having revealed last year that some of Williams’ equipment is 20 years out of date.

“I think everything,” he said when asked what the difference was between Williams and his former team Mercedes. “There are not many, but some elements of the organisation that are of a similar level to Mercedes.

“There are some elements that are 20 years out of date, which makes sense if you think through the history of this team. The investment it had was zero for around about 20 years and then an investment firm came through.

“Fundamentally, we’re in a situation where a lot of facilities were almost preserved from where they were 20 years ago. Composites is behind what I knew when I first joined the sport with a different team 20 years ago.”

Williams could yet receive another financial boost with reports claiming they’ve put a 20 million – or more – price tag on Franco Colapinto should Red Bull or Alpine want him.

