Williams has announced that its junior driver, Luke Browning, will step back into the breach for first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Browning will be taking the place of Alex Albon at the Yas Marina Circuit, having already twice deputised for Carlos Sainz in Bahrain and Mexico City respectively.

Luke Browning to drive for Williams in Abu Dhabi FP1 and Young Driver Test

The 23-year-old Briton got his first taste of an official practice session at Abu Dhabi last season in Formula 1, and has now had his third participation of the season confirmed by the team.

Teams now have to make four FP1 sessions available for rookie drivers, characterised by having started two or fewer grands prix, with each driver having to make way twice through the season, up from once each in 2024.

Browning also took part in last year’s post-season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, and clocked 105 laps around Yas Marina.

He will have the opportunity to impress once again after the season concludes, taking the wheel of the FW47 in the days following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend in Abu Dhabi fighting for the Formula 2 title while getting back behind the wheel of the FW47, and it’s a challenge I’m going to relish,” Browning said.

“The Young Driver Test will give me a final opportunity to help the team prepare for 2026 and I’m looking forward to being part of a Formula 1 weekend for the last time this season.

“Thank you to everyone at the Driver Academy and Williams for the trust once again.”

Browning has been a Williams junior since early 2023, having won the 2022 GB3 series title, before going on to win the prestigious Macau Grand Prix the following year, and taking third place in the 2024 FIA Formula 3 standings.

Having last been on track in Mexico City, Browning is unlikely to be the only driver change for first practice in Abu Dhabi, with the Yas Marina Circuit having proven a popular venue for rookie drivers to gain an opportunity to impress over the years.

Browning will also be in Formula 2 action over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, currently sitting third in the standings before the series’ final two rounds at Lusail and Yas Marina respectively.

He has already taken feature race victory at Monza this season, alongside eight other podiums across the season to date.

