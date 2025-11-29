The FIA has launched an investigation into a potential unsafe release involving Williams driver Carlos Sainz in Qatar Grand Prix qualifying.

Sainz has enjoyed an impressive second half of his first season with Williams in F1 2025, claiming the team’s first podium finish since 2021 with third place at September’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The Spaniard equalled that result weeks later at the United States Grand Prix sprint race, with Sainz capitalising after a first-lap collision between McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Sainz was also one of the beneficiaries when the McLaren drivers were both disqualified from last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, rising to fifth place – his second-best result in a grand prix for Williams – in the final classification.

The former Ferrari driver continued his impressive form in Qatar on Saturday, claiming seventh on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Sainz’s latest Q3 appearance came after teammate Alex Albon was eliminated in Q2.

However, Williams has been summoned to the stewards over a potential unsafe release with Sainz’s car in Q3, which was briefly interrupted by a red flag.

A Williams team representative is required to visit the stewards at 2230 local time in Qatar, 30 minutes after the scheduled end of qualifying.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Albon has also found himself under investigation after qualifying in Qatar due to an untelevised incident with Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

Ocon was heard reporting over team radio that “there was almost a crash” in the pit lane in the early stages of Q1.

Albon and Ocon were required to visit the stewards at 2215 local time, 15 minutes before the Sainz hearing.

