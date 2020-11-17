Williams confirm line-up for Young Driver Test

Roy Nissany has been confirmed for two more Williams F1 drives this year, including the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi on December 15 alongside Jack Aitken.

The 25-year-old Israeli has already driven the FW43 in FP1 for the Spanish and Italian Grands Prix and will complete a hat-trick of Friday morning appearances in Bahrain on November 27.

Then, on the Tuesday after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Williams test driver Nissany will join the team’s reserve driver Aitken in participating in the Young Driver Test at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Young Driver Test, which replaces the traditional end-of-season tyre test, lasts for a single day and is solely for drivers who have not started more than two grands prix.

Two Williams cars will be in action for the duo who have been competing in Formula 2 this year.

In that championship, Aitken has achieved two podium finishes in 2020 for the Campos Racing team, finishing third in both races on the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone. The 25-year-old London-born driver sits 12th in the drivers’ standings.

Nissany, meanwhile, has a best finish of eighth in Spain for the Trident team and is 19th in the Championship.

Back behind the wheel of this beautiful beast for FP1 in Bahrain and the test in Abu Dhabi. Big thank you to @WilliamsRacing for the opportunity. Can't wait to get out there again 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/O2BHn1wG3T — Roy Nissany (@RoyNissany) November 17, 2020

Get your hands on the official Williams 2020 collection via the Formula 1 store

“The Abu Dhabi test is another great opportunity for me to develop my connection with the car,” said Nissany, who, driving George Russell’s FW43, outpaced not only Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams but also Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari in FP1 at Monza.

“In contrast to an FP1, the test gives us much more time and miles to fine-tune and synergise the car and my driving.”

Aitken has also taken part in FP1 this year, doing so at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria where a direct comparison with Latifi could not be drawn as the Canadian was only able to complete six laps to his 35.

“I’m delighted to be able to step back into the FW43 in Abu Dhabi,” said Aitken.

“After my FP1 outing earlier in the year, I’ll be looking to build upon my experience with the team and get some ever-welcome laps under my belt.

“Although we won’t be able to test too much with the way the programme is set, there are always things to learn and it will be a great way to finish the season.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page