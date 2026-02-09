Williams was the only team not present at the F1 2026 shakedown in Barcelona, instead delaying the FW48’s debut until Bahrain.

While Williams team boss James Vowles stressed that he would always prefer to hit the track than not, he confirmed that being absent from Barcelona did provide a “healthy” cost cap boost, something which theoretically could benefit Williams down the line.

Vowles: ‘Healthy cost cap benefit’ to Williams Barcelona absence

All teams bar Williams took part in the unofficial start of pre-season testing, which took the form of a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona.

Teams were permitted to run on three of the five days.

But, considering that Williams did not head for Barcelona at all, instead continuing work on their FW48 to ready it for Bahrain testing, Vowles was asked whether Williams saw any cost cap benefit, or whether flights and hotels were non-refundable.

“So good news is, hotels and travel is an excluded cost cap cost,” Vowles told PlanetF1.com and others.

“Yes, you are correct. Not running on track gives you a healthy cost cap benefit.

“But I would much rather to be running on track, just to be clear, in that transition.”

Williams is a team to keep an eye on in F1 2026. Development of the 2025 car was almost completely bypassed in anticipation for the new ruleset, as Vowles looks to put the pieces in place for a future Williams return to the front of the grid.

Vowles was asked what the ultimate goal is for Williams in F1 2026.

“So the goals are that every part of our business needs to be stepping forward every single month,” he said. “So it’s not driven by racing anymore. It is literally month by month, hold ourselves to account, have we moved the business forward sufficiently in order to track relative to a championship-level team that’s also moving forward.

“I know those aren’t as interesting stats, but that’s how you drive success for a team.

“Perhaps it’s even better if I use the words of Carlos [Sainz] and Alex [Albon], which is, they joined us, not for one year, not for one test, they joined us to be at the journey to win a World Championship with Williams.

“Strong words. Not mine, theirs.

“That does not happen overnight, but what they can see is what we’re doing to invest to get ourselves there.

“So I will always invest in our long term, because the result we had in ’25 was the investment we did in the long term in ’23, and so on and so forth.

“But it takes time to move up against what is a fiercely competitive grid.”

