Mick Schumacher is the new favourite to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams for the rest of F1 2024, PlanetF1.com can reveal, with talks stalling with Red Bull over a loan deal for Liam Lawson.

Sargeant is likely to be replaced by Williams following a disastrous weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, where a heavy crash in the final practice session saw him ruled out of qualifying at Zandvoort.

Mick Schumacher more likely to replace Logan Sargeant than Liam Lawson

The American driver has scored just a single point since arriving on the grid in F1 2023, with team principal James Vowles now seriously considering alternatives for the rest of the F1 2024 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Monday that Williams had opened talks with Red Bull with a view to installing highly rated reserve driver Lawson until the end of the year.

Lawson impressed in short-notice circumstances while standing in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB (then AlphaTauri) in mid-2023, registering the team’s best result of the season at that stage with a ninth-place finish in Singapore.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that the fluid driver situation at Red Bull is a significant complication in Williams’ pursuit of Lawson, with Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo uncertain to see out the F1 2024 season in their current seats.

Red Bull are thought to be keen on having an option to recall Lawson before the end of the season, with team principal Christian Horner telling media including PlanetF1.com that a deal would depend on Red Bull having the freedom to “have him back quite quickly” if required.

Vowles is understood to be only interested in taking Lawson on a full-time basis for the remaining nine races with no recall option.

That has seen Mercedes reserve driver Schumacher now emerge as the leading candidate to replace Sargeant at this stage, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff signalling a willingness to allow the German to join Williams.

Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com in the aftermath of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix: “I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick.

“I think he deserves a chance. I think the opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for.”

PlanetF1.com understands that no firm decisions have been made at this stage, with Sargeant not yet certain to be replaced in time for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time World Champion Michael, has served as Mercedes’ reserve driver since last year having lost his place on the grid at the end of 2022 following two challenging seasons with Haas.

Having sat on the sidelines throughout 2023, Schumacher returned to racing this year with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship operation but still has ambitions of returning to F1.

Williams do not have an opening for F1 2025, having announced last month that Carlos Sainz will become Alex Albon’s team-mate from next season in a major coup.

With the exception of the Red Bull-owned teams, Audi/Sauber remain the only outfit still with an unconfirmed seat for next season.

Both Schumacher and Lawson have been mentioned as potential targets for the Swiss-based team to partner Nico Hulkenberg, with a mid-season Williams cameo likely to enhance their prospects.

