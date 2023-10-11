Williams already planning for F1 2024 with confirmation of new partnership

As teams begin to look forward to 2024, Williams have added another major partner to their growing list of sponsors.

Williams is one of the most historic teams on the grid and with James Vowles in charge, it appears they are on the right track to returning to the front of the grid in the future.

But to do that, you need financial backing and Williams have secured a deal with one of the biggest sports-clothes manufacturers in the world.

Williams sign new kit supply deal from PUMA

Williams have agreed a multi-year deal with the German company PUMA that will see the recognizable logo adorned to the team’s kit from 2024 onwards. PUMA will take over kit manufacturing duties from Umbro as Willimas looks to grow its brand.

Williams’ chief revenue officer Paul Asencio said: “Williams Racing is honoured to welcome PUMA as an official partner.

“PUMA’s dedication to excellence and performance in motorsport perfectly complements our team’s values.

“We look forward to bringing the thrill of Formula 1 closer to fans worldwide through an exciting new range of apparel and accessories from 2024 and beyond.”

From the PUMA side, global director of sports marketing and sports licensing Johan Adamsson said: “We are excited to start this new collaboration which is a perfect fit for PUMA with Williams Racing’s long-lasting and successful legacy in Formula 1.

“The iconic and prestigious attitude of Williams Racing supports and fosters PUMA´s visibility and approach to be the number one sports brand in Motorsport.

“We will supply the best standards of race gear and teamwear to the drivers and team and together with our subsidiary stichd, we will offer replica and fanwear to the avid Williams Racing fans, consumers and motorsport enthusiasts from 2024 onwards.”

PUMA’s subsidiary, stichd, will also play a pivotal fulfilment role in the partnership. stichd will leverage its global rights to design, produce, and distribute a range of Williams Racing replica apparel and accessories for fans of all ages.

With the support of both PUMA and stichd, Williams Racing replica team kit, special edition team apparel and other Williams inspired items will be distributed trackside at races as well as within selected PUMA stores worldwide.

