Williams are closing on a title sponsorship deal with Australian technology company Atlassian for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

Despite failing to win a race since the 2012 season and finishing ninth out of 10 teams in the F1 2024 Constructors’ standings, Williams have big plans for the future under the leadership of team principal James Vowles.

Williams close to landing new title sponsor for F1 2025?

The Grove-based team will field an exciting driver lineup for F1 2025, with four-time race winner Carlos Sainz joining Alex Albon.

Sainz signed a multi-year deal to join Williams last summer after being forced to make way for seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at previous employers Ferrari.

After learning ahead of last season that his Ferrari contract would not be extended beyond 2024, Sainz responded by producing the most complete campaign in his career, collecting two victories in Australia and Mexico.

Carlos Sainz and Williams: A marriage made in heaven?

The arrival of Sainz has been heralded as a major coup for Williams, who saw off the likes of Audi F1 and Alpine to secure the 30-year-old’s signature.

Williams announced shortly after 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi that Spanish bank Santander has joined the team’s sponsorship portfolio on a multi-year agreement.

Santander previously supported Ferrari during Sainz’s tenure at Maranello, sponsoring the Scuderia between 2022 and 2024.

It has emerged that Williams are poised for further commercial boost ahead of the new season with the team set to land a new title sponsor.

A report by respected business publication SportBusiness has claimed that Williams are close to sealing a deal for multi-million-dollar Australian-based company Atlassian – the firm behind the Jira project management software product – to become the team’s title partner for F1 2025.

Williams announced last month that the team’s new car for F1 2025 will be launched at Silverstone, the home of F1’s British Grand Prix, on February 14.

The launch will occur four days before F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event in London, where all 10 teams and 20 drivers will be in attendance.

Williams are set to present the FW47 in a special one-off livery at Silverstone, with teams understood to be forbidden from showcasing their permanent F1 2025 colour schemes before the official season launch at the O2 Arena on February 18.

Sainz and Albon appeared in a TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week as Williams’ preparations for the new season step up.

