Williams reveal Franco Colapinto back-up plan amid Audi talks over two-year deal

Williams team principal James Vowles confirmed the team has been in talks with Sauber over a two-year deal for Franco Colapinto.

Though he conceded to Swiss publication Blick that interest in him was “rather low” from Sauber, which will become the Audi works team in 2026, Vowles has revealed what Williams’ contingency plan will be for their academy driver for 2025 if he is left without a seat.

Williams reveal Franco Colapinto contingency plan if he is left without F1 2025 drive

Colapinto was parachuted onto the Formula 1 grid for the final nine races of the season to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, the 21-year-old scoring points in only his second appearance and impressing to date.

But with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz already contracted to the team for next season and beyond, the Argentinian came into Formula 1 in the knowledge that he would not be able to feature for Williams in 2025 anyway.

With his performances having been strong so far and his options limited for seats elsewhere, Williams team principal Vowles confirmed that talks have taken place over the one uncontracted seat at Sauber for next year, though he had said previously he would want Colapinto to retain his Williams links in any deal.

If he has to leave the grid, however, the Williams boss confirmed an extensive TPC [testing of previous cars] and simulator programme will be set up to keep him in race shape, alongside looking at other series in which Colapinto could potentially take part to maintain his race sharpness.

When asked how the team will continue to nurture Colapinto after he steps out of a Williams race seat for next season, Vowles told a recent Q&A with the Wall Street Journal: “So, Franco will always be a part of the academy in our programme, irrespective, anyway.

“What he will be next year is if Audi don’t take him, and for transparency, we are in conversations to see if that is a route for him, where he could be on the grid with them for two years.

“Then what we would do [if he stays, ed.] is we run a two-year-old car, which is actually the same specification, pretty much, as what we’re running now, and he’d be running in that for thousands and thousands of kilometres to keep himself basically in a good shape.

“He would work with us on developing the future cars by being in our simulator and doing that testing work for us at the same time.

“And there were a number of racing series we’re looking at with him so that he can keep his hand really in racing at the same time.

“He would be our reserve driver, he’d be ready to stand by should anything happen, and what I have learned in the last 12 months is that the F1 driver situation is not over.

“It’s good for us, we’re signed, but watch next year – I think you’re going to see a little bit more movement.

“There’s more opportunity out there as well at the same time, so having one of the best drivers on the grid available, I think, will be a strength.”

