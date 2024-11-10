Williams team principal James Vowles confirmed the team has a “reasonably long contract” with Franco Colapinto, as discussions over his future take place.

Interest from Red Bull has been widely reported, with team principal Christian Horner having been spotted leaving the Williams motorhome at Interlagos last weekend, while other unnamed teams are believed to be interested in the Argentine’s services after an impressive stint in Formula 1 so far.

Williams boss: Franco Colapinto on ‘reasonably long contract’ as future talks take place

Colapinto made the step up from reserve to race driver to replace Logan Sargeant earlier this season, scoring points on his second race as a fully-fledged Formula 1 driver.

He will be out of a seat as it stands for 2025, though, with Carlos Sainz arriving at Williams and Alex Albon already under contract for next year.

Vowles confirmed he is looking to help Colapinto take the next step in his career in a way that would protect all parties involved, with Horner having been in talks with Williams, as well as recent interest having been rumoured from Alpine in the Italian media, though their 2025 line-up is already set with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan under contract.

Other reports predicted a price tag of as much as €20million [£16.6m] to release Colapinto from his Williams obligations, and team principal Vowles confirmed the 21-year-old is under contract with Williams beyond the end of this season.

How the F1 2025 grid is already filling up

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

“Yes, we do,” Vowles said on Sky F1 when it was put to him Williams have ‘quite a long contract’ with the Argentine.

“I mean, when we signed Franco up, it was on the basis that he was incredibly talented. And it’s a typical thing, the teams will put drivers like that onto a reasonably long contract.

“We’re fortunate, Franco has done an incredible job…I think the world can see, and it’s great reward for him that he’s exceptional, and they want to have really some opportunity to work with him.

“All we’re doing right now, all I can say right now is we’re looking at what options are available for him for the future, and we’ll hopefully have some news that we can talk about. But right now, there’s not a lot.”

Read next: Lando Norris inquest begins as Guenther Steiner airs ‘not fantastic’ F1 2024 theory