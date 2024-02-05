Gallery: Take a closer look at the Williams FW46 as their 2024 challenger launches

The Williams FW46 is now out to the world, with the team having unveiled its 2024 challenger in New York City on Monday.

The team are set on trying to get themselves back to the front of Formula 1, and the livery has now been unveiled along with a return of one of their title-winning sponsors, Komatsu, as their new title partners.

Featuring its heritage navy blue colours, along with a return of the red and white pinstripes that have featured on its title-winning cars of previous generations.

Alongside that, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be wearing white race suits to go with their cars this time around.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

Read next: Adversary to hero, the die-hard Tifosi will have to adapt to Lewis Hamilton’s arrival