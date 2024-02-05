Williams has revealed their new-look FW46 F1 car with the team’s season launch held in New York City on Monday.

Following on from Haas’ VF-24 launch via a series of digital renders last week, Williams headed to New York City to hold an event at Puma’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

There, the team’s new livery for the FW46 was revealed, with a refreshed blue livery for the 2024 offering from the Grove-based team.

Williams re-sign Komatsu as principal sponsor

Alongside the reveal of the FW46 livery, Williams confirmed the signing of Komatsu – rekindling a partnership that existed throughout the 1980s and ’90s as Komatsu supplied gearbox components to the title-winning 1996 and ’97 cars.

The FW46 will hit the track for the first time for a 200-kilometre filming day in Bahrain on 20th February, ahead of official pre-season testing.

According to the team’s launch materials, the thinking behind the new livery is a nod to the team’s extensive heritage as one of the forefront British F1 teams. To that end, the livery features a “vibrant colour transition from ‘Heritage Navy Blue’ to ‘New Era Williams'”, with a red and white flourish inspired by title winners – the 1985 FW10 driven by Nigel Mansell, as well as the 1997 FW19 Jacques Villeneuve won the title with.

“It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City,” team boss James Vowles said upon witnessing the launch of the first car entirely under his leadership.

“The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year.

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.

“Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I’ve seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We’ve also shown the world that we’re building the foundations for moving forward.

“We’ll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ are pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team. It will take time, but everyone’s support is integral to helping drive us towards success in the years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us.”

The first challenger of the Stake F1 Team era will be unveiled later today [Monday], as the launches keep on coming this week via Alpine [February 7] and Visa Cash App RB [February 8].

