Alex Albon has said Williams is fighting “genetic DNA problems” with its car, and does not predict the team will be back in the points any time soon.

Both Albon and Carlos Sainz were knocked out in Q1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing the race two laps down as Lando Norris took victory over the weekend.

Williams move to address weaknesses amid ‘genetic DNA problems’

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Williams had earned its highest Constructors’ Championship placing for almost a decade last season, but the team has dropped significantly in the standings after the switch to the 2026 regulations, despite the amount of focus placed on the new rules.

Team principal James Vowles has been open in his long-term aim to bring the Grove-based team back to the front of the field, with a championship having eluded them since a 1997 title double.

Having started the season on the fringes of the points, Williams has appeared to have been outdeveloped by the likes of Alpine, Audi and now Aston Martin, falling down to the back of the midfield as a result.

With upgrades scheduled for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, too, both Albon and Vowles have been honest in believing they will not be enough to catapult the team far enough forward in the pecking order.

What Albon has taken from the season so far, though, is Williams has been “biting into” its 2027 machine, aiming for it to not have the same issues as the FW48, with hard work ongoing behind the scenes.

“We know the weaknesses of the car,” Albon told PlanetF1.com and others in Budapest.

“We know the direction. As a team this year, the work that’s been done at the factory, it’s the biggest effort I’ve seen at the team to really fight these genetic DNA problems that this team has.

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“I think we’re doing exactly the right things to get back on track. It’s a shame that we’re here in the first place, but I do believe we’re doing the right thing.

“So, if it’s cured by Baku, I doubt it. I think a lot of the Baku stuff has happened – that upgrade was planned quite a long time ago.

“A lot of what we’re really fortunately biting into is next year’s car. It’s making sure next year’s car doesn’t have these traits.”

The team sits ninth in the Constructors’ standings at this stage, sitting on 11 points with Aston Martin (1) and Cadillac (0) behind.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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