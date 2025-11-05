Williams revisits a classic racing livery with Gulf Oil for Brazilian GP

Williams will race with a bespoke livery for the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, its second unique livery in three races, in partnership with Gulf Oil.

Gulf’s iconic motorsport livery will return to the grid once again as Williams’ FW47 will be kitted out with a unique design this weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Over the last three months, fans have been asked to help Williams and Gulf Oil with a livery design for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Fans were asked to submit words that, to them, best encapsulated the Williams F1 team, as well as Gulf Oil.

The campaign was called ‘Driven by Words’ and, just ahead of the race in Brazil, Williams and Gulf have now unveiled the livery with which Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will race this weekend, with the three leading words revealed.

At the top of the list was the word ‘Legacy’ with over 7,00 votes, ‘Passion’ with over 5,800, and ‘Teamwork’ with more than 4,100 words.

These words were incorporated into a Gulf Oil livery design featuring its usual colour scheme of light blue and orange.

“The iconic Gulf orange flows effortlessly from nose to rear wing, framed by the unmistakable pale blue that has defined motorsport history,” said Williams’ head of creative design, Ed Scott.

“Timeless in form yet distinctly modern in attitude, the design features bold, purposeful typography inspired by words shared by fans around the world – elegantly woven into clean blue surfaces to create a confident, forward-looking expression of Gulf’s enduring legacy.”

This livery colour scheme became iconic on race-winning cars in endurance racing and at Le Mans through the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The livery reveal comes just days after Williams announced it will refresh its brand aesthetic for F1 2026, returning to a team logo from the first two decades of its existence under Sir Frank Williams. The logo was last used by the Grove squad in 1999, immediately prior to its partnership with BMW beginning at the turn of the millennium.

Recently, Williams paid tribute to this particular era of its history when, at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, its FW47s raced with a livery paying tribute to the BMW design from 2002, the year of foundation for title sponsor Atlassian.

Gulf also sponsored McLaren in F1 and Can-Am, with Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme racing in their colours in the late 1960s.

Since then, Gulf returned to Le Mans sponsorship in the mid-1990s, enjoying multiple entries and wins with the McLaren F1 GTR and Audi’s R8, while, in the 2000s, Gulf became synonymous with Aston Martin in GT racing.

In 2020, Gulf Oil became a strategic partner of McLaren and the livery returned for a once-off event at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

Having swapped allegiances to Williams in 2023, the Grove-based squad ran a ‘Bolder Than Bold’ livery in partnership with Gulf at the Singapore, Japanese, and Qatar Grands Prix that season.

