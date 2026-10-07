Williams has begun £1 million legal proceedings against a garage owner in the UK, over a historic model that had been loaned but not returned.

The team is seeking to recover a Williams FW23, the team’s 2001 car, from the former owner and shareholder of Autotech Performance Ltd in Telford.

Williams seeking historic chassis return in High Court filing

Williams’ court filings allege that, after loaning Autotech the FW23 chassis as a showpiece for the garage in 2015, Williams did not receive a response when the team asked for the car’s return in 2021.

Autotech has since been liquidated and dissolved, and the team is seeking the car’s return or a payment in excess of £1 million as part of its proceedings against the garage’s former owner and shareholder, Peter Thorpe.

Williams’ legal team further alleges that the car had been removed from the garage, with Mr Thorpe wrongly stating to its liquidators that he owned the chassis in question – with Thorpe’s defence responding that he never told anyone he owned the car “because he knew this to be untrue.”

Suffering from poor memory in the years after a stroke, Thorpe’s legal team says he does not know of the car’s whereabouts and cannot remember speaking to the garage’s liquidators, claiming the chassis was still in the garage upon his last visit in the summer of 2021, prior to the company’s dissolution.

In the team’s case papers, Williams’ barrister, Richard Clegg, wrote: “The car is part of the claimant’s unique collection of its own heritage cars, the use or sale of which it strictly controls inter alia [among other things] to ensure so far as possible that they are preserved.

“In 2015, the claimant agreed to loan the car to Autotech on the terms of a document entitled “Historic Car Loan Agreement” which terms were known and agreed to by Autotech.”

Williams added that it had asked Autotech if the team could inspect the car ahead of its return in October 2021, but received no reply.

In response, Thorpe’s legal team is contesting the car’s £750,000 valuation, on the basis that it was a show car without an engine, and that the team does not have a rightful claim against him.

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“He does not know who in fact owned the car then or now,” wrote Duncan MacPherson, acting on Thorpe’s behalf.

“The defendant closed the business of Autotech on 30 June 2021. The defendant suffered a stroke on 7 October 2018 that caused him cognitive impairment.

“The defendant admits that the car was at the premises on 8 August 2021, but does not admit whether it remained there until December 2021, because this lies outside his knowledge.

“The defendant did not return to the premises after 30 June 2021 except to attend for the valuation of Autotech assets by C & K Recoveries Ltd on 8 August 2021.”

Williams has filed proceedings at London’s High Court.

A Williams spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “We have initiated proceedings to recover a car that was lent to a third party and not returned to us.

“As the proceedings are active we will make no further comment but have full faith in the legal system to resolve this matter.”

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