Williams issue fresh Franco Colapinto update after 50G crash

Franco Colapinto has been cleared to contest the Las Vegas Grand Prix having undergone a follow-up evaluation by the FIA’s medical team after his huge 50G crash in qualifying.

The Argentinean rookie suffered a huge smash under the lights on Friday night when he collided with the inside wall at the left-hander of Turn 16 as he tried to force his way into Q3.

Franco Colapinto will start the Las Vegas GP from the pit lane

Hitting the wall hard, he was sent across the track and into the outside wall in a heavy smash that registered at over 50G.

Although he reported he was okay, he was taken to the medical centre for check-ups with Williams revealing a further assessment on Saturday would decide whether or not Colapinto was fit to race.

The team has now revealed he has been given the all-clear by the FIA’s medical team.

“Following Franco’s incident in Qualifying yesterday, he has undergone a thorough follow-up evaluation from the event medical team today and has been cleared to race in this evening’s Las Vegas Grand Prix,” read a team statement.

“Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident. We thank the medical staff for prioritising Franco’s health and wellbeing and for the excellent care he received.”

Heavy consequences of Franco Colapinto’s Las Vegas qualy crash

His mechanics, meanwhile, did the hard work to ensure the 21-year-old’s car is ready for the Grand Prix.

That necessitated a major repair job, Williams installing a sixth gearbox while also making the call to make set-up changes. As such Colapinto will start from the pit lane.

“We are extremely thankful to our incredible garage team for their hard work overnight to repair Franco’s car and our fans and partners for their continued support. We have taken the opportunity to make some set-up changes during the repair and, as a result, Franco will start the race from the pitlane,” said the team.

“We are looking forward to going racing under the lights tonight.”

The FIA confirmed Williams had taken a sixth Gearbox Cases and Cassettes as well as Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components.

“The RNC used are in excess of the permitted number for the 2024 Championship season. This is a breach of Article 29.2 and incurs a grid penalty,” read the statement.

“Additionally, Williams Racing changed the front brake cooling ducts of Car 43 under Parc Ferme with the approval of the Technical Delegate in accordance with Article 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. However, the parts are different from the ones originally used, which is a breach of Article 40.9 and Car 43 is required to start the Race from pit lane.

“Due to the fact that the car is required to start from the pit lane, the grid penalty does

not come into effect.”

