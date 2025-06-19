Williams confirm future F1 plans as major new contract signed

Williams will continue along the path defined in recent years, with team boss James Vowles signing a new contract extension to remain at Grove.

Vowles left the Mercedes team after the 2022 season in order to take up his first team leadership position by becoming the team principal at Williams.

Williams confirms James Vowles to remain as team boss

Now in his third season with Williams, Vowles will remain at Grove as the team has confirmed the British engineer has signed a new “long-term” contract to remain in charge.

Under the ownership of Dorilton Capital, Vowles was brought in as the long-term replacement for a senior team leader following the departure of Simon Roberts in late 2021, with the team going through the 2022 season without a team principal under CEO Jost Capito.

Vowles is only the third person to hold the position of team principal of Williams, with long-time de facto team boss Claire Williams having held the title of deputy team principal in deference to her father and team founder Sir Frank Williams.

The duration of Vowles’ new contract has not been stated in Williams’ announcement, but there is clear synergy and agreement between Vowles and Dorilton Capital that the team is going in the right direction since his taking over.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” he said.

“This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories, and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years, we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Vowles has overseen a methodical transformation of Williams’ fortunes, which has seen him commit to a long-term plan to strengthen the Grove-based squad’s infrastructure and facilities and to transform it into a modern outfit capable of fighting with the established frontrunners.

From 10th in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022, Williams occupies fifth in the F1 2025 standings as the season approaches its halfway point.

More on F1 Team Principals:

👉 F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

👉 F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

“When I joined Williams two years ago, I knew it was a special team, one of the top three most successful in the sports history, with nine Constructors’ World Championships and seven Drivers’ World Championships, but the reality of leading the team and building on Sir Frank’s legacy is more special than I ever could have imagined,” he said.

“There is still a lot of work for us to do. We have spent the last two years fixing foundations, and we’re starting to see results.

“It’s been great to be fighting Ferrari and Mercedes on track this year, but fifth place isn’t where we want to be.

“We want to be challenging in the front,t and we want to be challenging for wins and titles. I can promise you that every single person on this team, more than 1100 people, shares that ambition and is working every minute of every day to achieve this.”

Vowles’ extension guarantees stability for the immediate future of Williams’ leadership, and Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage said it’s clear Vowles has managed to pull Williams together on a wave of rising momentum.

“We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together,” he said.

“He has brought experience, energy, and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium.

“We aren’t there yet, but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”

Read Next: Red Bull ‘consistency’ call as FIA reveal verdict on Canada GP investigation