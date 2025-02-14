It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key F1 headlines on what was launch day for Williams.

After McLaren unexpectedly kicked-off F1 2025 launch season proceedings on Thursday at Silverstone, it was over to Williams the following day as they unveiled their FW47 at the venue and put it through its early paces. So, with that and plenty more to get through, let’s dive in.

Williams show their FW47 to the world

F1 2025 launch season continues with Williams the second team to unveil their new challenger.

And it was Carlos Sainz who – after his move from Ferrari – had the honour of driving the first laps in the FW47.

Read more – From Williams with love: FW47 officially launches with Silverstone shakedown

Carlos Sainz gives encouraging initial FW47 feedback

Sainz completed an initial two-lap install run in the new Williams challenger ahead of further planned running for himself and team-mate Alex Albon on the FW47 Silverstone shakedown day.

The Spaniard was pleased to report that “everything went fine”, and quickly picked up on “two or three things that I felt that could be improved” for the team to work on.

Read more – Carlos Sainz gives immediate FW47 feedback after first install laps

Dig deeper into Williams FW47 changes

There may be a huge regulatory overhaul coming for F1 2026 – one which Williams has not been shy in announcing to be their main focus – but this does not mean that the team has stood still with their F1 2025 creation.

Among the changes is the arrival of a small T-Wing, with PlanetF1.com’s resident tech expert Matthew Somerfield providing an in-depth guide to the FW47.

Read more – Williams FW47 uncovered: The significant design clues from Silverstone

Williams boss explains Franco Colapinto to Alpine move

Sainz and Albon were joined at the FW47 launch by Williams team principal James Vowles, who was quizzed on the deal which saw Franco Colapinto depart to become Alpine reserve.

Colapinto was unable to secure a place on the F1 2025 grid despite impressing with Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-F1 2024, and Vowles explained how he felt this move represented the “best opportunity” for Colapinto to return to the grid.

Read more – James Vowles explains the reasons behind Franco Colapinto exit

Christian Horner breaks silence on Verstappen Red Bull exit rumours

After the long-running speculation of a possible Mercedes move, it was ahead of F1 2025 that Aston Martin began being mentioned as a potential future destination for Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

There was talk of a staggering £1billion deal for the Dutchman, a story “categorically denied” by the team, and Horner has claimed that the “public noise” surrounding Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is a sign that interested teams are not “serious” about signing him.

Read more – Christian Horner details Max Verstappen talks amid Red Bull exit rumours