Red Bull sticking point emerges as Williams enter Liam Lawson loan negotiations

Williams is understood to be negotiating to secure Liam Lawson’s services to replace Logan Sargeant with immediate effect.

Lawons is currently Red Bull’s reserve driver for the Red Bull Racing and VCARB squads, but the Kiwi could yet end up driving a Williams in the near future as negotiations are underway over the possibility of popping him into Logan Sargeant’s seat.

Williams holds talks with Red Bull over Liam Lawson switch

Lawson, as a racing driver sitting on the F1 sidelines, could end up on the grid at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, if negotiations between Williams and Red Bull come to fruition.

PlanetF1.com understands from multiple sources that discussions are actively underway between Williams and Red Bull, with Williams interested in securing the Kiwi’s services as a possible replacement for the struggling Logan Sargeant.

The American driver, who is already confirmed as being without a seat with the Grove-based squad for 2025, has failed to produce the type of form and consistency on display by teammate Alex Albon and, following a hefty crash at Zandvoort, it appears Williams has little to lose by making a swap.

Williams team boss James Vowles is understood to be in contact with Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the possibility, as Red Bull itself is set to make a decision over Lawson’s future.

At the time of publishing, no decisions have been made by any party involved, but it’s understood the call will have to be made very quickly – perhaps within the next 24 hours – in order to get Lawson prepared and ready for the Williams seat, metaphorically as well as literally.

Lawson is no stranger to being dropped in at the last minute, having made his F1 debut last season in the middle of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend as AlphaTauri needed a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Dutch Grand Prix, Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed interest in loaning out the Kiwi, provided terms can be agreed between the two sides.

“It depends on which terms and, if we needed him back, would we get him back,” Horner said.

“Certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend, we’d be open to that.

“But that’s a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”

A sticking point could thus be whether or not Red Bull could call Lawson back from the Williams seat if he’s needed before season end for either of the Red Bull teams if Sergio Perez’s form proves problematic, with Vowles understood to only be interested in a full-time switch for the rest of this season.

Perez’s position with Red Bull is currently secure, with Horner having made the call to stick with the Mexican driver despite his mid-season struggles – both Lawson and VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo had been possible replacements for the second half of the season.

But that security is understood to only extend to the next handful of races, perhaps to the Singapore Grand Prix, with the situation to be assessed at the next break in the championship as Red Bull’s position in the Constructors’ Championship comes under increasing threat for McLaren.

For that reason, Mercedes’ reserve driver Mick Schumacher could end up being the better-placed driver for a switch until the end of the season, with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff also indicating interest in lending him to Williams.

“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick,” Wolff told media, including PlanetF1.com, in Zandvoort when asked if he would like to see Schumacher at Williams, if they decide to make a change.

“You’re not winning F4, F3, and F2 and you’re underperforming in Formula 1. I think he deserves a chance. I think the opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for.”

However, Red Bull would also benefit from placing Lawson with another team for a short-term run, as it would allow their driver to gain more race experience and allow for further evaluation of his speed and talents as uncertainty over the full line-up of the two Red Bull teams remains.

It’s understood Red Bull is required to make a firm decision regarding Lawson’s future by mid-September, with the 22-year-old becoming a free agent if Red Bull doesn’t exercise its option on his services, and Red Bull is believed to be where Lawson’s priorities lie – despite the possibility of a Williams seat in the short-term, there’s no room at the inn at Grove following the signing of Carlos Sainz.

Williams declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com, opting to stay out of speculation due to the multitude of rumours which have circulated regarding Sargeant and his seat this season.

