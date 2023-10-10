Williams set clear Logan Sargeant deadline over F1 2024 drive decision

Williams boss James Vowles wants to see “continued progress” from Logan Sargeant with their rookie driver given until the end of F1 2023 to secure his future.

It has not been a smooth transition from Formula 2 to Formula 1 for the Williams Driver Academy graduate, who is yet to score a point in a season which has been complicated by multiple shunts.

But, as pressure mounts on the American rookie to retain his seat, Vowles has been clear in his support of the 22-year-old as he looks to secure his future in Formula 1.

Logan Sargeant has rest of F1 2023 to prove himself

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Vowles was asked whether a verdict would be made on Sargeant after F1 2023, or potentially in-season? His response was clear.

“No, I suspect it will be to the end of the season,” said Vowles.

“I think we’ve already committed in the direction of travel we’re in, he has targets to that and it would be wrong to go against that decision point. So end of the year.”

Vowles said he holds sometimes multiple talks with Sargeant each week as they look to build fast, but crucially error-free weekends.

Fortunately, the part that cannot be taught, raw pace, is there according to Vowles, but the errors need to dry up and then a constant upward trajectory needs to be displayed.

“He and I talk at least once a week, if not multiple times a week,” said Vowles.

“The pace is there, that’s the thing that we wouldn’t be able to fix or repair, but what happens is when it comes down to the crunch time, there are elements of inconsistency that creep in and in form of that goes into an accident at times.

“In Suzuka the [Q1] lap he did was line on line on the data with Alex, but obviously it’s marred by the fact that the last corner he had far too aggressive throttle application and so crashed and a significant crash as a result of it.

“What we’re working with him on is actually the progression up until that point. He dialled it from two seconds away to Alex to within a tenth in FP3, in fact he was faster in FP3, and it’s actually keeping that mindset all the way through we’re trying to do.

“We have, and I’ve said this publicly, a responsibility to invest in our rookie drivers. We put him there, and we’ve given him nearly no testing mileage from us. We’re used 30,000 kilometres, not 850 kilometres.

“But what we want to see is continued progress and now focus on making sure we keep consistency, which will then deliver results.”

Sargeant’s next opportunity to prove himself to the Williams team will come on home soil, as Formula 1 heads to the Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

