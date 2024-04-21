Williams sacrifice Logan Sargeant’s grid slot to ‘experiment with the set-up’

Logan Sargeant will start the Chinese Grand Prix from the pit lane after Williams broke parc ferme conditions to “experiment with the set-up” of his FW46.

It, however, makes little difference to his starting position given Sargeant was the slowest driver around the Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday.

A team still searching for its first point for the 2024 F1 championship, the Williams team-mates qualified 14th and 20th with Alex Albon once again ahead of his American team-mate.

Given Sargeant’s P20, Williams decided to change the front wing and nose assembly on his FW46, as well as the rear wing gurney and the set-up of the suspension.

As the changes were made while under parc ferme, the F1 sporting regulations state he must start the race from the pit lane.

Breaching Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the FIA report read: “Williams Racing changed the front wing/nose assembly and rear wing gurney of Car 2 under Parc Ferme without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this not being in accordance with Article 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“Also changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension, which is a breach of Article 40.9 and Car 2 is required to start the race from Pit Lane.”

Williams’ billed it as a good opportunity to “experiment” with the set-up of the FW46 ahead of Miami’s Sprint weekend.

The team announced on social media: “Logan will start today’s race from the pit lane which enables us the opportunity to experiment with the set-up and learn more about the car ahead of another upcoming Sprint event in Miami.”

