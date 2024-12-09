Williams make major announcement with huge sponsor landed after Ferrari split

Williams have announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Spanish banking giant Santander, which will come into effect from the 2025 season.

Santander had ended their collaboration with Ferrari over the summer, with the company now switching its allegiance to Williams ahead of next year.

Williams land major sponsorship deal with Santander for F1 2025 season and beyond

A new era begins at Williams this week as Carlos Sainz will take the wheel of one of their cars for the first time, in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside that, the Santander logo will be appearing on the FW46 for the first time in honour of this new partnership, with the team looking to build for the future and move itself back up the grid.

There have been multiple partnership expansions at Williams this season as they look to move forward as a team, with Sainz’s arrival having proven their ambition on the driver market alongside Alex Albon.

The Santander or Openbank logo will appear on Williams branding throughout the new sponsorship agreement, including on driver helmets and team clothing alongside the team’s 2025 challenger, the FW47.

Reaction to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as F1 2024 draws to a close

👉 Abu Dhabi GP conclusions: McLaren’s people power and the Lewis Hamilton F1 crime scene

👉 Abu Dhabi GP driver ratings: Messy Verstappen as Norris lands final F1 2024 punch

“Williams Racing is proud to add Santander to our growing roster of iconic and innovative partners for 2025 and beyond,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.

“Joining forces with a global banking giant trusted by tens of millions of people around the world is another significant step in our transformation and we look forward to working with Santander to engage and excite fans in the years ahead.”

Juan Manuel Cendoya, Global Head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and Vice Chair of Santander Spain, added: “We are delighted to partner with Williams Racing with a tactical agreement that allows us to keep offering exclusive experiences to our customers and continue to support Carlos Sainz in his new stage.

“This is one of the most historic teams with the greatest legacy in F1, and complements our role as the official retail banking partner of the competition with a focus on our main markets.”

Read next: Fresh Lewis Hamilton data reveals huge advantage in final Mercedes race