Breaking: Williams make Mercedes commitment as 2026 regulation changes loom

Williams have confirmed they will continue to use Mercedes engines from the 2026 season onwards as new engine regulations loom.

Alongside McLaren, Williams were one of two question marks heading into the 2026 season with the private team having six options to choose from to power their chassis.

But they have kept faith with Mercedes, team principal James Vowles’ former outfit, and will continue to use their engines once the new regulations arrives.

Williams keep the faith with Mercedes power unit

Williams have used Mercedes engines since the start of the hybrid era in 2014 and the new deal will see that partnership extended until at least 2026.

The Grove based team have not specified how long the deal runs for but have become the second customer team to be supplied by engines made in Mercedes’ Brackley base alongside McLaren.

Vowles said: “We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1.

“The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team’s aspirations in the medium and long term.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house.”

Toto Wolff said: “We are delighted to confirm Williams as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations.

“Today’s news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy.

“Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams. As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply.”

The 2026 season sees sweeping changes to the power units, designed to make them more efficient but also cheaper to build.

The power unit will use 100% sustainable fuel and the electrical systems will feature a single 350 kW electric motor, almost three times more powerful than the current MGU-K.

With Williams confirmation, that means all but one of the current 10 constructors are accounted for in terms of power units. The only team yet to announce are Haas but they are likely to stick with Ferrari.

