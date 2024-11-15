Williams’ plans for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix are continuing with the launch of a new livery, amid unsubstantiated claims that they will definitely miss the race due to a lack of spare parts.

The Grove-based team felt the full force of the last triple-header of F1 action, suffering five crashes across the Mexico and Brazil GP weekends alone.

Williams head to Las Vegas with a dash of yellow

With Williams counting the huge cost of repairs and spare parts at a premium with a tight turnaround for the final triple-header of the season, it has led to reports that the team will sit out the Las Vegas Grand Prix in its entirety.

However, Williams, alongside one of their sponsors Keeper Security, are pressing forward with their Las Vegas GP plans and have showcased a new livery for the glitzy US race.

Keepin’ it yellow for one more race 💛 Our @KeeperSecurity x Williams livery celebrates the synergy of speed, security, and innovation. Full details ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 15, 2024

“Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of technology, speed and innovation,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.

“Keeper’s brand presence on the Williams Racing engine cover at the Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrates the team’s technical mastery and elevated design. It further showcases Keeper’s dedication to securing the team’s and our customers’ most sensitive digital assets.”

Six hundred lucky fans will also take home a free Keeper X Williams Racing tote bag, individually customised by a local airbrush artist.

The personalised, limited-edition tote bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fan zone, located at Brooklyn Bridge, New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, will also host special VIP appearances from the Williams drivers and team members.

Prior to the livery announcement, Vowles did stress the difficulties Williams will face in being fully functional for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but did say that he still has “high hopes” for the team.

“There is no team on the grid that can cope with five major accidents in two race weekends,” Vowles said in the aftermath of the chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix,” Vowles said.

“Simply the matter of spares we carry are not sufficient to carry that amount of attrition. What that looks like is difficult to predict.

“Vegas, I have high hopes for. We were fast there last year and I am confident the car will work well in those conditions. So we will do our absolute utmost to get two cars to the best specification they can be, with sufficient spares around us to make that happen.

“We are still getting the items back from Brazil and determining what we have to do in terms of construct and build in order to give ourselves the best possible scenario.

