Victor Martins will step in as Williams’ reserve driver for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with Luke Browning competing in Japan’s Super Formula Championship.

Martins joined Williams last season, with the former Alpine junior signing up for the Williams Driver Academy.

Victor Martins replaces Luke Browning as Williams reserve driver at Spa

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Racing in Formula 2 last year, he took part in his debut Formula 1 practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix, replacing Alex Albon as the team marked off one of its junior outings.

This year, the 25-year-old was promoted to test and development driver for the Grove team.

But with reserve driver Browning on Super Formula duties this weekend, Martins will step into the Williams reserve role for the Belgian Grand Prix.

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“Atlassian Williams F1 Team confirms that Victor Martins will fulfil the role of Reserve Driver at the Belgian Grand Prix, standing in for Luke Browning, who is racing in Round 4 of the Super Formula Championship in Japan.

“Victor steps into a trackside role for the second time this season having recently fulfilled the reserve driver role at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.

“Victor joined the team as a member of the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy in 2025 before graduating to the role of Test & Development Driver in 2026.

“He has been working closely with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz from the factory, contributing to car development and setup refinement during race weekends.”

Heading to Spa as Reserve Driver 🇧🇪🤝 Victor Martins will fulfil the role this week – great to have you back trackside with us 👋 pic.twitter.com/HG1dpkEVvE — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) July 13, 2026

Martins isn’t the only replacement confirmed for Spa, after Aston Martin announced that Fernando Alonso would sit out FP1 with Jak Crawford behind the wheel of the Spaniard’s AMR26.

The move will see Crawford make his third FP1 appearance of the F1 2026 season at Spa.

In a post to social media, Aston Martin wrote: “Back behind the wheel at Spa.

“Third Driver Jak Crawford will participate in FP1 at the Belgian GP, driving Fernando Alonso’s AMR26.”

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