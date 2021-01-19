Roy Nissany will continue in his role as Williams’ official test driver, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Israeli driver clocked his first laps in a Williams F1 car in 2019’s post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Impressing the team, Williams handed him a test driver role for the 2020 season and have announced that they will be sticking with the driver for 2021.

“I am pleased that Roy will continue as the team’s official test driver into 2021, building on the good work we started last year,” said team boss Simon Roberts.

“As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43.

“We also enjoyed seeing Roy grow as a driver, and we have no doubt that he will continue to go from strength-to-strength this year.”

Nissany’s role will once again include Friday practice sessions with the driver taking part in three last season while also driving in the post-season test.

This year he will also be behind the wheel for a day of pre-season testing ahead of the first race of 2021, as well as undertaking an increased simulator programme back at Grove being fully immersed within the team both at the factory and trackside when possible.

He said: “I am truly honoured to continue being part of Williams.

“Since we started, we have made huge progress across many areas – on top of the great FP1’s, we had a lot of productive work behind the scenes.

“While dedicating as much as I can to the team, I enhanced my skills and my capabilities as a driver. I am very keen to continue this form in 2021.”

Nissany, who raced for Trident in the 2020 Formula 2 season and scored five points, has yet to announce his 2021 racing plans before the Williams test driver role.

