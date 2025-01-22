Williams have confirmed the signing of former McLaren tester Oliver Turvey as the team’s new test and development driver for the F1 2025 season.

It comes after Franco Colapinto left Williams to become Alpine’s new reserve driver earlier this month.

Williams sign former McLaren tester Oliver Turvey for F1 2025

Despite never competing in Formula 1, Turvey was a highly valued member of the McLaren team for 15 years between 2009 and 2024.

The British driver was highly involved in simulator work for McLaren, helping with setup work from the team’s Woking factory on F1 race weekends.

Turvey, who took an LMP2 class win at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2014 and enjoyed a stint in the all-electric Formula E category between 2015 and 2022, will fulfil a similar role at Williams in support of race drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Williams say Turvey will play a ‘pivotal part in advancing Williams’ development programmes and simulator operations’ as well as developing the team’s new state-of-the-art simulator, which is expected to be up and running later this year.

Williams’ driver roster lost a key member earlier this month when it was announced that Colapinto, who impressed in a nine-race stint for the team in 2024, will become Alpine’s reserve driver for F1 2025.

The deal to take Colapinto to Alpine came after James Vowles, the Williams team principal, vowed to help the Argentine find a spot on the grid for F1 2025 having already committed to fielding Sainz and Albon.

Vowles described a move to Alpine as Colapinto’s “best chance” of securing a full-time race seat in F1 either this year or next.

Colapinto’s arrival at Alpine has raised further doubts over the long-term future of Jack Doohan, who is widely reported to have a short-term contract for F1 2025.

PlanetF1.com understands that, like every other driver on the F1 2025 grid, Doohan’s continued participation during the new season will be based on performance.

In a statement confirming the signing of Turvey, Williams sporting director Sven Smeets said: “We’re very happy to welcome Oliver to the team.

“He brings a vast amount of experience and expertise that will be invaluable to our progression as we continue to strengthen the team across the board.

“The role of a test and development driver is vital to our journey back towards success, and I am confident that Oliver, who will join Harrison Scott, will result in a strong team developing the current and future cars.”

Turvey added: “I am delighted to join Williams. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to join such an historic and successful team.

“I have long admired Williams and watching Damon Hill win the World Championship for them is a moment that inspired me as I began my own racing career in karting.

“The ambition and determination driving this project are incredibly inspiring, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead to help bring the team back to the top. It is a privilege to work alongside Alex and Carlos, who I consider two of the best drivers in F1.

“I look forward to using my experience as both a driver and engineer to work closely with the team at Grove to enhance the car’s performance in the simulator and support the race team.

“I would like to thank James, Sven, and the Board for putting their trust in me.

I will give everything I have to help the team achieve success.”

