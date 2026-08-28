Williams ‘in a difficult situation’ as Vowles grilled on spare parts

James Vowles has admitted that Williams is “going to be in a difficult situation” with spare parts at the upcoming Italian and Spanish grands prix.

It comes as the team aims to introduce a major upgrade package at next month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Williams ‘going to be in a difficult situation’ in Monza and Madrid

Williams entered the F1 2026 season with high hopes after claiming fifth in the constructors’ standings, its best result in almost a decade, in 2025.

However, the team currently sits ninth in the championship with just 11 points scored all season.

Williams has been playing catch up since it missed the shakedown test in Barcelona in January as a result of delays with the FW48 car.

The Grove-based outfit’s challenging campaign continued at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, where drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon made contact while battling for position. The pair were classified 16th and 17th respectively.

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Appearing on the team’s post-race Vowles Verdict show, the Williams boss was asked if the incident between Sainz and Albon – as well as the focus on the upcoming upgrade – will leave the team short on spare parts for the double-header in Monza and Madrid.

Vowles conceded that Williams is in a “difficult” place heading to Italy, reaffirming his commitment to addressing the problems of last winter.

He said: “There’s a huge amount to do in the lead up towards Monza.

“We’ve got a few elements in the background, but the reality is we’re working behind the scenes on elements that will come later in the year.

“In terms of Monza and Madrid, we’re going to be in a difficult situation.

“The reality is we don’t have the car pace around us at the moment to be able to compete for points, as disappointing as that is.

“We’ll do our very best at both of those events, but it’s going to be difficult.

“We have huge numbers of projects that are in the background to make sure that we’re just digging out what went wrong this winter and fixing for the long term.

“That’s our commitment today as it will be in six months’ time.”

On Monza, he added: “It’s a track that historically has suited our car.

“I think, though, that the reality is that elements will be better, but our car performance isn’t in the right place to maximise that at the moment.

“We’ll do our very best, but it’s going to be a difficult weekend.”

Williams was memorably forced to race with a single car at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix having started that season without a spare chassis.

Controversially, Logan Sargeant was withdrawn from the race despite teammate Albon damaging his chassis in an accident in Friday practice.

Vowles defended the decision by arguing that Albon represented Williams’ best chance of scoring points in Melbourne.

He ultimately missed out on a points finish, coming home 11th.

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