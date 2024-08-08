Already casting an eye to their 2025 challenger, Williams boss James Vowles confirmed their intention to spend next year exclusively focusing on the F1 2026 car for the new regulations.

Formula 1’s most recent regulatory overhaul came in 2022 when ground effect aerodynamics returned to the sport, but arguably an even stronger shake-up comes in 2026 when a new generation of cars arrive powered by brand new power units, designed with a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical performance.

Williams to dedicate 2025 to 2026 car

F1 2026 represents a golden opportunity for teams further down the grid to reverse their fortunes, with Williams going all-in on that reset.

Not only does the team already have their 2025 car in the wind tunnel, but by the time that year arrives, Williams plan to have their undivided attention on the F1 2026 campaign.

“We are now back in a position to initiate parallel development programmes. This has enabled us to make an early start on the 2025 car,” team principal Vowles told Auto Motor und Sport.

“The aim is to dedicate next year entirely to the 2026 project.”

While the future regulations are Williams’ focus, Vowles nonetheless admits that the first part of F1 2024 fell below their expectations, the team registering just four points and sitting P9 in the Constructors’ Championship.

But, this will not distract Williams from their F1 2026 focus.

“The first part of the season was disappointing,” said Vowles. “We had hoped for more than just four points.

“It would have been more if we had had a car at the weight limit right from the start.

“Nevertheless, we are not worried. We started from the very back and always had the 2026 season in mind. We won’t be deterred from our path, even if we have to make a few sacrifices first.”

Williams are not standing still though when it comes to the current season, as upgrades are coming after the summer break which Vowles is confident will put them right back in the hunt for points having featured in the top 10 only once in their last six races and twice all season.

“We have updates coming after the summer break,” Vowles told media including PlanetF1.com. “I hope in Zandvoort and then I hope again in Baku, or the race after Baku which I think is Singapore.

“In the world of Formula 1, they’re big steps. They’re substantive numbers that should add up to us being back in a position of fighting for points.

“And it’s achieved through a number of things. It’s aerodynamic updates. You’re going to see a suspension update. And you’re going to see weight coming off the car. So it’s fundamentally three core routes whereby we’re doing this.”

The F1 2024 campaign will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 25.

