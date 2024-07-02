Williams unveil spectacular British GP livery in team member tribute

Williams will run a one-off Union Jack livery at the British Grand Prix, the design featuring a staff tribute that comprises the names of all 1,005 team members.

Not for the first time, Williams will run a special livery for the team’s home race at the Silverstone circuit.

Williams unveil one-off British GP livery

This year the FW46 raced by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will fly the Union Jack which has been created using the names of all 1,005 team members based in Grove, London and New York.

According to the team’s press release, “their names have been intricately woven into the red, white and blue engine cover design which crowns a week of special events and activities for Williams’ home race.

“The team have repeatedly demonstrated exceptional teamwork and resilience under pressure this season, and the livery pays tribute to the enormous human effort it takes to race in Formula 1.”

The FW46 will also carry a new sponsor on the rear wing with THG’s Myprotein brand branded on the car for the Silverstone race.

Next stop on the F1 calendar, Silverstone

👉F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

New Williams livery alert! 🇬🇧💂‍♂️ Williams will don the Union flag for their home race at Silverstone and will also feature the names of all 1,005 staff members! 😍#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RH3bmoB80w — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) July 2, 2024

Along with several off-track activities, Williams fans can also look forward to a demo run from Jenson Button as he puts in the laps in the FW22, the car he drove in his debut season 24 years ago.

But perhaps the most excited Williams driver ahead of the weekend is F2 driver Franco Colapinto who will drive Sargeant’s FW46 in FP1.

“I have so many emotions,” he said. “I am extremely delighted and it’s a very important moment in my life and my career.

“I will be the most prepared I can; I will be doing a lot of laps in the simulator and studying the details needed to drive this year’s car.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing the new car after driving last year’s in Abu Dhabi.

“To be able to drive it at a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favourite tracks and to drive it at the team’s home race means a lot.

“To all the Argentine fans – I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I’m going to! It’s an important moment for our country and I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve been given. I’m going to give my all to make you proud!”

Williams head into the Silverstone weekend chasing only their second top-ten showing of the season after Albon’s P9 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news