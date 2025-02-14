Last year Williams were the very last team to shakedown their F1 car, but this year there was no delay for the Grove team as they launched the FW47 on Friday, 12 days before pre-season testing.

Pipped to the line to be the first team to shakedown their car with McLaren’s surprise launch of the MCL39 on Thursday, it was Williams turn to take over the Silverstone circuit as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon presented the new car on Friday morning.

From last to second (thanks McLaren), Williams unveil the FW47

The partnership, billed as a ‘formidable driver line-up’ by Williams, marks the start of a new era with high expectations both internally and externally for the Formula 1 team. It is after all, arguably Williams’ best line-up since 2016 when Felipe Massa partnered Valtteri Bottas.

Sainz has joined the team on the back of four years and three Grands Prix wins with Ferrari while Albon heads into his fourth season with Williams facing his strongest team-mate yet.

But seeking to rebound having fallen to ninth last year, team principal James Vowles is adamant the two are determined to work together to drive Williams forward.

“They don’t have a political bone, they just want the car to be quick and they want to perform the best that we can within that environment,” he said. “They both know the challenges of ’25, but the real crux of it is looking forward to what we have in 2026 together.”

F1 2025: Your guide to the new season

👉 Five under-the-radar stories to look out for in F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

But as the old adage in Formula 1 goes, you’re only as good as your car. That car for Sainz and Albon is the Mercedes-powered FW47.

Williams unveiled the car on Valentine’s Day, showing off a one-off camo livery ahead of the car’s first laps on the Silverstone circuit.

“Look at the car from 12 months ago, that’s the achievement of a 1,000 individuals all pointing in the right direction,” said Vowles. “It feels good and I’m happy.

“How good the car looks, how it comes alive. It’s 10s of thousands of hours culminated together. It’s definitely an evolution of last year’s car, we’ve had a reasonable winter but it’s always difficult to know. What you don’t know is how good a winter the others had.

“When you look at the car you see a 1,000 detail of evolution. There is literally no bolt that was left where it was.”

Shortly after, Sainz ventured out to put the first laps on the FW47 as the drizzle began to come down at an icy cold Silverstone circuit.

🚨 ¡OFICIAL! Así es el coche de Williams para 2025. La livery no es la definitiva.pic.twitter.com/q89SFefJ4h — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) February 14, 2025

After five years without a title sponsor, British Formula 1 team Williams Racing has struck a landmark deal with Australian software company Atlassian.

The partnership, announced ahead of the 2025 season, sees the team rebranded as Atlassian Williams Racing.

“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing,” said Vowles. “Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.

“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Williams will officially unveil their 2025 colours at a group launch at the O2 Arena in London, F1 75 Live, next week. All 10 teams will be present their 2025 liveries at the event, which marks F1’s 75th anniversary.

Read next: Lando Norris: ‘You don’t have to do anything special to beat Max Verstappen’