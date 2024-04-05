Logan Sargeant will not contest second practice in Japan after his FW46 suffered “extensive” damage when he crashed in the weekend’s opening practice hour.

There is good news, though, as his chassis survived the hard hit.

Logan Sargeant out of FP2

On the back of Williams’ Australian Grand Prix troubles when the team was left with just one car after Alex Albon crashed on the Friday, there were fears Williams had found themselves in a similar position at Suzuka.

Sargeant crashed heavily in Friday’s FP1 when he ran wide at the exit of Turn 7, put wheels in the grass and lost control of his FW46.

The American crashed heavily nose first before a secondary hit damaged the rear of the car.

The damage was so extensive that team boss James Vowles revealed “pretty much everything” except the chassis needed to be repaired.

“It’s pretty significant [damage],” Vowles said during the team boss press conference between the sessions.

“The chassis is okay, fortunately, but I would say pretty much everything else isn’t. So suspension all-round, gearbox cracked, big damage.”

“It’s going to be difficult,” he added of Sargeant’s chances of appearing in FP2.

“We’ll obviously do our utmost to try and get the car back out there again, but the damage is extensive, so it will take a while.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

However, 15 minutes before FP2 was scheduled to see the green light, Williams revealed Sargeant would not take part in the session.

“Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session,” the team announced on X.

He will be back in the car come Saturday as the chassis, with Williams lacking a spare, escaped damage.

Read next: Toto Wolff’s intriguing ‘they’re about to sign’ update as Mercedes whittle down 2025 options