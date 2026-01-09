Williams has announced the signing of reigning Italian F4 champion, Kean Nakamura-Berta, to its Driver Academy ahead of the 2026 season.

Nakamura-Berta is the second driver Williams has recruited to its junior ranks over the winter, with 16-year-old Jade Jacquet having been signed in December as its next F1 Academy driver.

Williams signs double F4 champion to its Driver Academy

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

Twice a karting world champion in 2021 and 2022, Japanese-Slovak driver Nakamura-Berta, 18, has stepped into car racing in the past couple of seasons and enjoyed success at Formula 4 level.

Driving for high-profile junior team Prema in 2025, Nakamura-Berta won both the E4 and Italian F4 titles, winning a combined 13 races and 16 pole positions along the way.

Williams confirmed he would be stepping up for a double schedule in Formula Regional in 2026, competing in its Middle East and European championships as he continues his journey in motorsport.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy this year,” said Williams’ new recruit.

More key information as we look ahead to F1 2026

F1 driver numbers: Which numbers will the drivers be using in 2026 and why?

MOM is out and Boost Mode in as key F1 2026 terms defined

“It’s a team that has achieved so much and has a vast history, and I’m proud to be part of it. Racing in Formula Regional will be a new challenge but one that I’m especially looking forward to.

“Thank you to everyone at Williams for believing in me, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter!”

Williams sporting director Sven Smeets added: “We’re thrilled to have Kean join the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy at this key moment in his career.

“He has shown a lot of promise, proving that he is capable of learning, adapting and ultimately winning championships.

“We look forward to working with him this year and will watch keenly as he hits the track.”

Williams’ most senior drivers in its junior programme, Luke Browning and Victor Martins, are yet to have their 2026 plans confirmed, while French teenager, Alessandro Giusti, is set to take part in his second season in Formula 3 in 2026.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Audi F1 shakedown footage emerges as first F1 2026 car hits the track