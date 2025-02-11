Williams have struck gold with a new sponsor while Lewis Hamilton makes a big impression at Maranello.

F1 news: Williams strike big with new title partner

Williams have announced a new title partnership with software company Atlassian that will see the team be renamed for the 2025 season.

The deal is the first title sponsor since Dorilton Capital’s takeover and the first since James Vowles became team principal in 2023.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton is already making waves at Ferrari

Winning an eighth F1 World Championship with Ferrari would be “the perfect scenario” for Lewis Hamilton in the F1 2025 season.

That is the belief of former FIA steward and ex-Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, who has claimed that the seven-time World Champion has already brought a “massive change” of mentality to Ferrari.

F1 news: Cadillac aims for PUs in cars by 2028

Cadillac F1 is making steady progress toward entering the Formula 1 grid in 2026, and new plans have emerged detailing the outfit’s $150 million plan to construct its power unit facility.

An agenda for a Concord, North Carolina city council meeting for Thursday, February 13, has revealed more details of General Motors’ plan to expand its facilities.

F1 news: McLaren settle down in the aerodynamics department

McLaren’s aerodynamics Technical Director Peter Prodromou has signed a new contract, keeping him at the team for multiple years to come.

Prodromou, along with the whole technical team, went above and beyond McLaren’s expectations in 2025, clinching the team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998.

