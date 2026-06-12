To celebrate its official partnership with the Audi Revolut F1® Team, Braun is offering its customers the opportunity to win an experience with the team!

Braun has established a multi-year strategic partnership with the Audi Revolut F1® Team, bringing together precision engineering, high performance and cutting-edge innovation.

Your chance to win an Audi Revolut F1® Team Experience with Braun

Audi Revolut F1® Team has already made its mark on the Formula 1 grid in its first season in the sport, with the experience of Nico Hülkenberg complemented by the talent of Gabriel Bortoleto as the team embarks on a new era in Formula 1.

With two iconic German brands partnering, Braun and Audi Revolut F1® Team’s collaboration is rooted firmly in craftsmanship and innovation, with premium quality products at the heart of both brands.

Now, by shopping and spending £50 at braunshop.co.uk, you will have a chance to see the Audi Revolut F1® Team live.

Products such as Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shavers showcase some of the best of what Braun has to offer, with a variety of shaving elements and attachments designed to suit all men. Whatever you choose, expect an efficient shave every time – be it dry or wet, to your preference.

Alternatively, you can shop the extensive collection of Braun All-in-One Trimmer options, with the ability to be as specialist or multi-functional as you need.

With up to 50% off Shaving and up to 33% off Styling, shop the perfect shave or trim at the Official Braun Store at braunshop.co.uk.

How to enter

Step 1: Purchase any Braun products with a minimum spend of £50, excluding delivery, for your chance to win.

Step 2: Visit braunwinexperiences.co.uk and upload your receipt.

Step 3: The winner will be notified by email.

Competition closes 5th August 2026, 23:59.

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