Toto Wolff has changed his mind on the Halo device after seeing the huge first lap incident in Spa which could have seriously harmed Charles Leclerc.

At the start of the season, the Mercedes team boss said that he would love to take a chainsaw to the Halo device, but has changed his opinion on it since.

When it was implemented at the start of the year, it did not go down too well with many drivers and team principals.

Now, though, Wolff has changed his opinion on the safety device, as it likely saved Charles Leclerc from a serious head injury in Belgium.

“Yes, I have changed my mind,” Wolff said at the FIA Prize-giving in Russia.

“I still don’t like the aesthetics of it, and I hope we can find a solution in the future that looks good.

“[But] I really like Charles, he’s a young, upcoming racer that deserves to be in Formula 1 and I would not have forgiven myself if we would have voted against the halo and it would have failed, and we’d have had a severe incident with a potentially catastrophic outcome.

“So, even though it’s aesthetically not what I like it’s a super initiative that has shown its merit.”

As Wolff said, he is not a fan of the way it looks, and he believes that closed canopies would be a nicer device to look at.

“We need to get the right balance between aesthetics and safety,” the Austrian added.

“I personally like the closed canopies like fighter jets.

“Between the teams and the FIA and the commercial rights holder, we just need to work proactively and in a collaborative manner to find solutions that look great and save lives.”

