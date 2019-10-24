Mercedes principal Toto Wolff is convinced that Lewis Hamilton has no reason to join another team when his contract expires in 2020.

Hamilton, who can secure a sixth World Championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, is contracted to Mercedes until the end of the 2020 season and rumours continue to swirl of him switching to Ferrari for 2021 for one last big contract.

However, Wolff is certain that as long as the Silver Arrows continue to provide a car that can win titles, then Hamilton will remain committed to the team.

“As long as we are able to provide the winning car, Lewis has no reason to consider other teams — and we have no reason to look elsewhere,” Wolff told The Sun.

“The relationship we’ve built is a very strong factor in keeping the team together and a real asset of the Mercedes Formula One team.

“What we have said to Lewis is that we would like to finish the season on a high, breathe a moment and then discuss what happens in 2021.”

Wolff admits that the most important talks ahead for Mercedes are those with Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas over what happens post-2021.

“Loyalty and integrity is something that binds us together and the most important discussions about 2021 will be with Lewis and Valtteri,” he explained.

“Ferrari will also look at the options they have. They have a good line-up now that causes hiccups sometimes, so they will be thinking, ‘What do we want for 2021?’

“We’re having the same thoughts — what do we think is the perfect line-up for 2021?”

Speaking of such “hiccups”, Wolff claims that Hamilton’s ability to self-analyse and progress has made the “difficult moments” at Mercedes a thing of the past.

“What impresses me is his ability to self-analyse and progress. To become a better man out of the car and a better drive in the car,” said Wolff.

“If you think of the difficult moments we have had in the past, these things don’t happen any more because he is just so good at judging himself.”

