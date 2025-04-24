Never mind only being an inside job between himself and his race engineer, Charles Leclerc has revealed he has seven years’ worth of ‘Word of Wisdom’ jotted down in a book.

‘Words of wisdom’ became an instant success in Formula 1’s meme world when Leclerc quipped that line to his race engineer Bryan Bozzi at the Australian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc: F1 driver and Words of Wisdom author

Leclerc informed Bozzi that he was getting wet inside the cockpit of his SF-25 leading to a comical exchange.

Leclerc: “Is there a leakage?”

Bozzi: “A leakage of what?”

Leclerc: “I have the seat full of water, like full of water!”

Bozzi: “Must be the water.”

Leclerc: “Let’s add that to the words of wisdom.”

The driver was quizzed on that at the Chinese Grand Prix and revealed it was part of an inside joke between himself and Bozzi.

“It was an inside joke, but obviously nobody could understand it from outside,” Leclerc said. “It’s something with my engineer, but we understood from where it was coming from.

“It was coming from the drink [bottle], so obviously I had zero drink, and I was wet, but that’s fine.”

But the ‘words of wisdom’ is more than just an inside joke, it has become a seven-year project of Leclerc’s, one that he started when he first joined Ferrari.

Back then, it was Xavi Marcos who was his race engineer before Bozzi replaced him last year, and they began keeping track of the ‘Words of Wisdom’ in a book.

Leclerc revealed this during an interview with Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Brundle asked the Ferrari driver if there was a “book, some kind of note of these words of wisdom”, the driver replying: “Yes, there is. But it’s an inside joke.

“We are keeping track with my engineer, some of the discussions that happened over the seven years that are funny in one way or the other.

“And we call that ‘The Words of Wisdom’.”

Leclerc spoke about his relationship with Bozzi, who replaced Marcos at last year’s Miami Grand Prix, after his podium result in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

After four races without any champagne celebrations, one even ending in a DSQ due to underweight car in China, Leclerc crossed the line third at the Jeddah circuit.

Bozzi calmly congratulated him: “Great job, Charles.”

The driver replied with a laugh: “Thanks a lot, Bryan!”

Leclerc later said: “Bryan was very calm, relaxed on the pit wall. For me, the situation in the cockpit is a lot more intense.

“But we really have a great relationship, and I think it shows on the outside too. The results speak for themselves.”

Leclerc is fifth in the Drivers’ standings on 47 points, 52 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

