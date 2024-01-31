World Champion Mario Andretti issues first words on ‘devastating’ F1 rejection

Mario Andretti has said he is “devastated” after his family’s team was officially rejected from joining the F1 grid.

1978 World Champion had been hoping to become the newest name on the F1 grid but after three months of deliberation, Formula 1 officially rejected the bid on Wednesday.

Citing sporting and financial issues, the sport made it clear that in no uncertain terms Andretti would not be welcome on the F1 grid in 2025.

Mario Andretti reacts to team’s ‘devastating’ rejection

The bid was headed up by Mario Andretti’s son Michael but the 83-year-old was an active figure in the team’s campaigning.

And after the news of the bid’s rejection was made public, Andretti said the only word he could find was “devastated.”

“I’m devastated,” he tweeted. “I won’t say anything else because I can’t find any other words besides devastated.”

The Andretti family were first informed of the result in December but declined an opportunity to meet with F1 in person to resent their application.

Son and team principal Michael has yet to comment on the matter.