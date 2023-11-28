Worrying Red Bull F1 2024 prediction made after Max Verstappen masterclass

Timo Glock reckons if Max Verstappen isn’t considered an “icon” after his 2023 performance, he will be “in the next few years” as he extends his championship-winning streak.

Bulldozing their rivals last season as they won 17 of 22 races, Verstappen set a new record for the most wins in a season as he claimed 15 of those, Red Bull built on that strength this season.

Despite contending with less ATR time than their rivals and a budget cap penalty on top of that, the RB19 dominated the field to win 21 of 22 Grands Prix.

‘Max Verstappen drove to a region that is unique’

In the hands of Verstappen, it was almost unbeatable with the Dutchman winning 19 of those races to bring his overall tally to 54.

That’s put him third on the all-time list for the most F1 wins, 34 of those coming in the last two seasons alone.

But it wasn’t just that he won the most races ever recorded by a driver in one campaign, it was how he wrapped them up which, more often than not, was by margins of 10 seconds or more.

“You can’t think of much more to say about Max Verstappen,” former driver Glock said in his column for Sky Deutschland. “He simply left everyone speechless this year.

“It feels like Verstappen has achieved every record and superlative that one can achieve. He was the driver who didn’t make any mistakes at all.

“The team also did a great job, there were no technical problems at all. It’s simply unbelievable how well Red Bull is positioned.

“Verstappen drove to a region that is unique. You can only take your hat off to that.”

Glock warns Red Bull will ‘have an advantage’ next season

The German believes there’s more to come from the 26-year-old, and not just in 2024.

“If he hasn’t achieved icon status this year, he will certainly do so in the next few years,” he added.

“Because I can well imagine that Red Bull will have an advantage again next year because they were able to concentrate on the new car early on. Mainly thanks to Verstappen, who opened up a big lead.

“Incredible in every way and simply outstanding.”

Rivals such as Lewis Hamilton are concerned Red Bull could dominate for at least the next two years as Formula 1’s regulations will remain stagnant until 2026 when both the technical and engine rules will be overhauled.

Speaking after Abu Dhabi, Hamilton was asked by the media including PlanetF1.com whether Mercedes will be in a position to challenge come the start of 2024.

“At this moment, I don’t really know,” he responded.

“For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds in the end, and they haven’t developed their car since August is definitely a concern.

“But we’ve learned a lot about the car and it’s just down to the team now.”

Verstappen won the Drivers’ Championship by 290 points over Sergio Perez having scored more than double his team-mate’s points while Red Bull were 451 points up on Mercedes.

As the Brackley squad scored 409 points, that meant Verstappen’s 575 would’ve single-handedly won the teams’ trophy such was his dominance.

