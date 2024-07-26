Max Verstappen’s F-bombs and s**t-storms at the Hungarian Grand Prix have prompted the FIA to clamp down on drivers using X-rated language over the radio.

Verstappen had several testy exchanges with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase over the course of the 70-lap Hungarian Grand Prix, a race he finished in fifth place after a late collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull reminded ‘drivers are role models’

From F-bombs to s**t-storms, Verstappen didn’t hold back as he was told to give P2 to Lando Norris after an off-track moment on the opening lap, was twice undercut in the pit stops, and then collided with Hamilton in an incident he felt was the Briton’s fault.

“No mate, don’t give me that s***,” was just one of his radio rants. “You guys gave me this s*** strategy, okay? I’m trying to rescue what’s left. F***!”

The 26-year-old even had a few choice words for his critics after the Grand Prix, saying they could “f*** off”.

As for his take on that not impressed with his choice of words, he said: “[If] people don’t like my language, then don’t listen in, turn the volume down.

“I’m very driven [for] success, I think I’ve proven that already, I always want to optimise stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that’s their opinion.”

However, the FIA apparently won’t be turning the volume down and have instead reminded the teams to keep their drivers in check.

According to widespread reports, swearing over the radio was brought up during Tuesday’s FIA commission meeting in London where F1 chief Stefano Domenicali “reminded teams that it is important to be mindful of the fact that communication is broadcast live during races, and despite Formula 1 filtering what is eventually heard, a significant number of new fans to the sport are young and, more widely, the language could be considered offensive.”

A paddock insider revealed Domenicali had highlighted that “drivers are role models and should behave accordingly”.

The matter of the FIA being inconsistent was also raised with Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur handed official warnings after swearing in an FIA press conference at last year’s Las Vegas GP.

But whether Domenicali’s warning is heeded will be a matter for time to unveil but for now Lewis Hamilton has called out his fellow World Champion by telling him to “act” like a World Champion.

“You have to be a team leader, a team member,” he told the media in Spa, including PlanetF1.com.

“Maybe not such a team leader but just always remember you’re a team-mate with lots of people and you have to act like a World Champion.”

Asked to explain what acting like a World Champion entails, he laughed: “That’s a good question! Not like it was last weekend.”

