Your questions, answered: What the Apple F1 deal means for American fans

Formula 1 has struck a landmark deal with Apple that will see the streaming service become the series’ broadcast partner in the United States beginning in 2026 and continuing for the five subsequent years.

It marks a stark change from the sport’s current broadcasting arrangement in America, which sees the sport available on ESPN as well as on F1TV, the sport’s dedicated streaming service. Let’s take a closer look at the deal and what it will mean for US-based fans looking to tune in.

What are the details of Formula 1’s Apple streaming deal?

Apple and Formula 1 have inked a deal that sees the streaming platform serve as the exclusive live broadcaster of F1 in the United States beginning in 2026 and continuing for five years.

Reports estimate that Apple is paying somewhere around $150 million per year for the rights, which is significantly higher than the current rights deal with ESPN, which is worth a reported $90 million per year.

Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue expressed to media, including PlanetF1.com, that the intention is to continue beyond the contracted five years. However, the five-year expiration allows for renegotiation or repositioning depending on the evolving media and technology landscape.

What will it cost to subscribe to Apple in order to watch F1?

Formula 1 will be added to the offerings available by subscribing to Apple TV. Current Apple TV subscriptions cost $12.99 per month.

Apple also promises that some races and practice sessions will be available for free on Apple TV, which will allow fans to view certain sessions for free. Details regarding the freely available races and sessions are yet to be determined.

Will there be additional fees to watch F1 on Apple?

There will be no additional fees to view to Formula 1 beyond your standard Apple TV subscription.

When Major League Soccer inked a streaming deal with Apple TV it controversially introduced the “MLS Season Pass,” essentially a bolt on available via the Apple TV app and which is distinct from the Apple TV subscription itself. This will not be the case with Formula 1’s Apple TV deal.

Will Apple have its own broadcast team?

The specifics of the F1/Apple TV deal are currently still being decided, which means critical details about the commentary team or other Apple-specific broadcast features remain unknown.

At a basic level, Formula One Management provides the world feed, which it distributes to broadcast rights holders in each region. Broadcasters can then produce their own content, such as commentary, interviews, analysis, and commercials, on top of that.

Apple will receive the FOM world feed, however, it is unclear if it will implement its own commentary team, or if it will simply leverage an existing product.

ESPN, for example, utilised the Sky Sports feed; F1’s previous broadcast partner in America, NBC, had its own commentators.

Will Americans be able to access F1TV?

There are several different subscription tiers available on F1TV: F1TV Access, F1TV Pro, and F1TV Premium.

F1TV Pro and F1TV Premium are both being phased out of use in the United States in 2026 as a result of the Apple TV deal; all of the features associated with these subscription tiers will be available with an Apple TV subscription.

However, American fans will still be able to purchase an F1 TV Access subscription. This tier does not feature live races. However, fans can access live timing, telemetry, maps, F1TV exclusive shows, archival content, and recaps of team radio messages.

Can I watch Formula 1 if I don’t use Apple products?

You do not need to own an Apple product in order to use the Apple TV streaming service. Apple TV is available on most smart televisions or other streaming devices, as well as on your Internet browser of choice.

However, you do need to make an Apple ID to sign in. If you have an iPhone, Macbook, or an iTunes or Apple Music account, you can use that same ID for your Apple TV login.

Android-only households will need to create an Apple ID; the easiest way to do so is by downloading the Apple Music app on your cell phone and starting a free trial. That trial will require you to create an Apple ID, which you can then use to log into Apple TV on your smart television.

Will it still be possible to use MultiViewer while watching F1 on Apple?

Yes, MultiView access — along with other premium features such as 4K Ultra HD/HDR — will be available to American fans via Apple TV. Apple states that it will be accommodating the existing F1TV Premium features, which includes MultiView.

How can American fans view F1 Academy, Formula 2, and other support series?

Formula 3, Formula 3, F1 Academy, and Porsche Supercup live coverage will be available via Apple TV.

Details regarding additional features will be forthcoming.

