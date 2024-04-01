YOUR VERDICT: Liberty Media’s €4.2 billion deal to buy MotoGP

After the news was confirmed, we want to hear what you make of Formula 1 owners Liberty Media purchasing MotoGP.

In case you missed it, the American media company has purchased an 86% stake of Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the year.

With that in mind, we want to hear what you think of the news so fill out this short survey and we will post the best responses in a story at a later date.