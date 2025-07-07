Online figure and Red Bull player Angry Ginge confirmed that he was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a historic Formula 1 car at the British Grand Prix.

The car in question was Racing Point’s 2019 challenger – the RP19 – which according to Northamptonshire police had sustained ‘several thousands of pounds worth of damage’ during an incident which happened on Friday at the British Grand Prix. Angry Ginge’s subsequent online activities provided further information.

F1 2025 descended on Silverstone over the last weekend for Round 12 of the season, bringing up the halfway point of the campaign.

However, a pair of unsavoury incidents occurred during the event. Firstly, Northamptonshire Police confirmed an ongoing investigation into a steering wheel theft from a classic F1 car, an incident which occurred at 2:30pm on the Friday.

Various cars from F1’s past had been on display, and that steering wheel theft was not the only incident, three individuals arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a Racing Point RP19.

Angry Ginge – real name Morgan Burtwistle – had been at the British Grand Prix with Chazza and Samham – also YouTubers – with a video circulating online appearing to show Chazza – real name Charlie Clark – trying to climb into the Racing Point cockpit, while an image appeared to show security escorting Angry Ginge away.

Angry Ginge’s social media content since has shed further light on the situation, with no further action taken against any of the trio.

He claimed to have spent ’15 hours’ in custody and posted a YouTube video titled ‘I got arrested at F1 Silverstone’, in which he gave his version of events.

“The car, it is there, me, Sam and Chazza have walked past it, and then we’ve stopped, ‘Oh, there’s people getting in and out of it, alright Chaz, you go and get in it.’ Because content creators, alright, create a funny moment, which it was a funny moment, until the cell door shut and weren’t laughing then let me tell you, I’m genuinely traumatised from what I went through there.

“He doesn’t even get in the car, by the way, he doesn’t even sit in the car. He put his feet on the bottom platform and held himself up to make it look like he couldn’t get in, for a clip, that’s what he did. He didn’t even sit in the car.

“He also got in from the right-hand side, they said the damage was on the left. That’s another thing.

“Then security came over, as Chaz is already out at this point, security haven’t actually seen Chaz in it, then they tell the other people to go in. Now, as a little funny moment, I think, ‘This will be funny, I’ll try get Chaz in [trouble]’, ‘Hang on a minute, he’s just been in there.’ Again, just being laughing and joking, thinking nothing is really up with it.”

He claimed that with only descriptions from the Silverstone security of what they looked like at this point, police ended their return to streaming to arrest the trio.

