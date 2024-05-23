Yuki Tsunoda has reiterated his happiness at being within the Red Bull stable, but acknowledged that Aston Martin “maybe” could be on his radar in future.

Tsunoda has strong links with power unit manufacturers Honda, which will be powering the Silverstone-based team from 2026 when they part ways with Red Bull, which has in turn prompted reports of him moving across to Aston Martin in future.

Yuki Tsunoda namechecks Aston Martin as potential future F1 destination

Tsunoda’s current contract with RB expires at the end of the season, though he has made no secret of his hopes to challenge for a ‘senior’ Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen next year.

He has started the season in good form alongside Daniel Ricciardo too, having out-qualified him 6-3 and out-raced him 5-3 across both Sprint and Grand Prix formats so far this year, with a double DNF ruling both drivers out in China.

Having kept himself in the conversation for next season’s driver market, Tsunoda said he is still aiming for a Red Bull drive, but acknowledged the possibility that he may need to look elsewhere in future – naming Aston Martin as a possibility, though both seats are under contract through Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

“Yeah, I mean, so far very happy with the VCARB,” he said to media including PlanetF1.com when asked about what his future may hold.

“I mean, now we’re fighting, like, almost… Yeah, sometimes like even P7 or P8, so I mean other options… and like probably now the top teams are pretty much taken.

“I mean, probably we’re the strongest team in the midfield at least. We’ll see.

“I think, obviously, especially when I’m in Red Bull, you want to always aim for Red Bull. But, you know, if they don’t want me or they’re not expecting me into the seat, yeah, if I’ve got an interesting offer that could be better than even VCARB or Red Bull, yeah, I’ll think about it.

“But I also have a big loyalty to Red Bull as without them I wouldn’t be here, and obviously Honda as well.

“And speaking of Honda, maybe Aston Martin, but you know, Aston also, they’re taken by two drivers.

“So yeah, I mean, it’s pretty open, but so far I’m happy with VCARB.”

Tsunoda sits 10th in the Drivers’ Championship standings so far this season on 15 points, one place above Aston Martin driver Stroll at this early stage.

