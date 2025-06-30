Yuki Tsunoda said it felt like the RB21 was “melting” lap by lap in Austria as the Japanese driver had another poor showing for the Red Bull first team.

Tsunoda’s promotion to the Red Bull seat at the expense of Liam Lawson is looking increasingly like a poisoned chalice with the Kiwi now ahead in the standings of the man who took his seat.

Yuki Tsunoda reflects on poor Austrian GP

Austria was one of Tsunoda’s worst races of the year as he collected a 10-second penalty for crashing into Franco Colapinto on his way to a 16th-place finish, the last of those who did cross the line.

Tsunoda apologised to Colapinto, saying he was in a “poor mood”, before stating that it felt like the Red Bull car was “melting” with every passing lap.

“The collision with Franco is my bad,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Obviously in the situation. I was in quite a poor mood.

“The pace itself was pretty poor as well. Not sure I’m doing anything wrong, to be honest, but the pace delta between the level I have to be in is massive.

“Obviously I’m working hard to find the reasons. What’s this? What’s this causing it? What’s the issue that’s causing it?

“It’s not like car is bad, especially after the first few laps, it feels amazing. But the thing is, I feel like the car or the tyre is just melting lap by lap, corner to corner whatever it is.

“It’s melting every lap and feeling less equipped lap by lap. And that situation it’s really hard to obviously maintain the pace.

“I tried multiple stuff this grand prix but it’s not working really.”

Tsunoda has joined a list of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez of Red Bull drivers unable to find the same level as Max Verstappen.

This season, the Dutchman has scored 155 of Red Bull’s 162 points. That figure of 96% is beaten only by the 100% Pierre Gasly has scored of Alpine’s points.

Concerningly, Tsunoda said there was nothing in the data that showed how Verstappen was able to make the car perform.

“Even with the data going through it’s hard to find, in terms of driving style, a difference with Max,” Tsunoda said. “Maybe we have to find from a different kind of view, but for now, we just have to find the reasons.

“When it comes to race, it’s just always different stories. Literally, the tyre is not holding at all.

“It’s worse than others, but maybe I’m doing wrong. I have to find the reasons. But when it comes to race, it’s just really hard. So it’s positive that one lap pace was okay this race, I don’t know what’s going on with the race pace.”

Asked if he felt he still had the full support of the team, Tsunoda responded simply “yes.”

