The FIA have handed out two rarely-seen summonses post-race at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda called to the stewards for allegedly arriving late for the pre-race playing of the national anthem.

Alongside that, a representative of Octane Racing Group, the Canadian Grand Prix promoters, has been called to the stewards after an alleged spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the race.

Yuki Tsunoda among rare summons orders handed out post-Canadian GP

Tsunoda was summoned for allegedly turning up late for the national anthem being played prior to the Canadian Grand Prix.

The FIA claim this is an alleged breach of Article 19.4 b) of the sporting regulations, whereby: “All drivers must attend a thirty (30) minute drivers parade or presentation (including, but not limited to, group photos, social media activities, celebrity interaction or trackside fan engagement) commencing two (2) hours and ten (10) mins before the scheduled start of the formation lap.”

Within that clause, the rule adds: “In any case, no less than fourteen (14) minutes before the scheduled start of the formation lap all drivers must be present at the front of the grid for the playing of the national anthem.”

The key features of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend

👉 Wall of Champions explained: How one Canadian Grand Prix corner gained its fearsome name

👉 The foolproof Canadian GP formula that new US F1 venues should copy

As for the Canadian Grand Prix promoters, they have been called to the stewards for a spectator track invasion before the end of the race on Sunday.

While a rare occurrence, this is not the first time race organisers have been called to the FIA in such a way, with the 2023 Australian Grand Prix having had exactly the same reasoning given after spectators breached security lines prior to the end of the race in Melbourne last year – with protestors also making their way onto the track at Silverstone in 2022.

On track this weekend however, Max Verstappen won a thrilling race in Montréal on Sunday, with Tsunoda coming home 14th after a late trip across the grass at Turn 8 saw him almost collide with multiple rivals.

Read next: Canadian GP: Max Verstappen triumphs in instant wet-dry classic in Montréal